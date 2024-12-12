Choa Chu Kang garden criticised for looking like a ‘cemetery’, spooked residents take detour

Choa Chu Kang garden resembles ‘cemetery’, residents say they avoid it

A garden is supposed to be a calming place. However, one garden in Choa Chu Kang has recently caused controversy, with some residents saying that the neatly arranged planter beds make it look like a “cemetery”.

According to Shin Min Daily News, this controversial community garden design is situated next to Block 672A, Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

Garden looks like a graveyard

Photos of the Choa Chu Kang garden have since circulated online. In the photos, two rows of planter beds are lined up down a cemented walkway, with the bare planter beds filled with soil and grass looking eerily like recently buried coffins.

Netizens online have expressed their dissatisfaction with the garden’s design.

While some believed that the original intention of the design was to create a green space, many maintained the design too closely resembled a cemetery. Some even joked that they shudder with fear whenever they walk past it.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the garden, residents revealed that it had just been completed a few months ago.

There are a total of 21 rectangular planter beds. One of the horizontal planter beds is slightly larger, while the rest are of the same size.

Residents have reservations about garden

Ms Wu, a resident who has lived nearby for 25 years, said the authorities added the garden to give residents a space to grow plants. However, she felt that the design looked “weird”.

“Especially when you look down from upstairs, it looks even more like a cemetery. My friend also said that it looks like a grave, which is not a good look,” the 74-year-old added.

Another resident, Huang Qinglan (name transliterated), 79, suggested that the planter beds might have been arranged too neatly, creating the impression of a cemetery.

60-year-old resident Mr Wang also said: “There is a lot of grass on it, making it look more like a cemetery! Sometimes, I feel scared when I walk past at night. It is very inauspicious so I always take a detour.”

However, not everyone was dissatisfied with the garden.

72-year-old cleaner, Ms Weng, believed that the authorities made good use of open space to allow residents to grow plants for their enjoyment.

Another resident, 38-year-old Iskandar (name transliterated), a pest control expert, said: “I think this kind of design is very common. Planting green plants or flowers will beautify the environment.”

Garden meant to maximise planting space

In response to queries from Shin Min Daily News, a spokesman for the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council clarified that the design optimises the limited space available in the area and greenifies the community.

An experienced designer who has participated in many local projects designed it.

The authorities also designed theplanter beds of different heights to ensure it is wheelchair-friendly.

Also read: Hougang Japanese Cemetery Park Covered In ‘Sakura Blooms’, A Beautiful Way To Honour The Dead

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and majorosl on Canva. For illustration purposes only.