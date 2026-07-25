Duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in tyres of car at Woodlands Checkpoint, S’porean arrested

Over 1,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in S’pore-registered rental car

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yet again foiled the plans of potential smugglers when it recently uncovered more than 1,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes about to be brought into Singapore. They were hidden in the tyres of a Singapore-registered rental car, said ICA in a Facebook post on Friday (24 July).

Car directed for enhanced checks at Woodlands Checkpoint

On 16 July, the car attempted to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA said.

However, ICA Search & Examination officers directed it for enhanced checks.

This came after they noticed that a rear tyre had been punctured, with masking tape and Styrofoam inside its rim.

ICA officers slice open car tyres, find cigarettes inside

ICA’s video showed officers using a cutter to slice open the car’s tyres.

Inside the tyres, yellow packets could be seen.

More than 1,200 packets of cigarettes were soon discovered, hidden inside four punctured tyres and one spare tyre.