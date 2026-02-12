ICA seizes over 1,000 vapes hidden in car’s spare tyre compartment at Woodlands Checkpoint

ICA officers uncover over 1,000 e-vaporisers hidden under car seats at Woodlands Checkpoint

More than 1,000 e-vaporisers were seized at Woodlands Checkpoint after Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers uncovered them hidden inside a Malaysia-registered car.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (10 Feb), ICA said the attempted smuggling occurred on 27 Jan.

E-vaporisers concealed in spare tyre compartment and under seats

According to ICA, the vehicle was directed for enhanced checks during routine inspections at the checkpoint.

Officers subsequently uncovered more than 1,000 e-vaporisers concealed in the spare tyre compartment, as well as under the front passenger and driver seats.

Photos shared by ICA showed the devices tightly packed into hidden compartments within the car.

30-year-old Malaysian driver arrested

A 30-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested.

ICA said both the exhibits and the suspect were referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

In its post, ICA reiterated its stance against smuggling activities.

“ICA is committed to secure our borders against undesirable persons, cargo and vehicles, including e-vaporisers,” the authority said.

Investigations by HSA are ongoing.

On 28 Jan, a similar case of e-vaporisers attempted to be smuggled into Woodlands Checkpoint was uncovered.

ICA arrested a Malaysian driver after finding over 1,200 vapes in his Malaysia-registered car.

The 33-year-old man was caught while travelling into Singapore with his 33-year-old wife and three young children.

