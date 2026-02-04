ICA arrests M’sian man for smuggling 1,200 vapes while driving with wife and kids at Woodlands Checkpoint

One of his children was just three years old.

4 Feb 2026

ICA arrests Malaysian driver travelling with three children and wife, after finding over 1,200 vapes in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) caught a driver smuggling vapes into Singapore recently, all while his three young children and wife sat in the car.

ICA officers discovered over 1,200 vapes and related components in the vehicle and arrested the man.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

Man entering Singapore with wife and three children arrested by ICA

The incident occurred on 28 Jan, involving a Malaysia-registered car attempting to enter Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

ICA officers conducted a check and found several boxes stacked in the car’s boot.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

Inside, they found more than 1,200 e-vaporisers and related components.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

A 33-year-old man drove the car. His 33-year-old wife and three children, aged three, five, and eight, were travelling with him.

Photos showed items from the car, such as backpacks, presumably belonging to them.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

ICA officers subsequently arrested the driver and referred the case to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Officers smash up furniture to find hidden contraband

On 22 Jan, ICA officers foiled a more creative smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint.

They performed “enhanced checks” and smashed up furniture pieces inside a Malaysia-registered van.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

Inside, the officers found over 150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

They arrested the 32-year-old Malaysian driver and referred the case to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.

