Man caught with 1,989 Kpods in car with mother & baby niece at Woodlands Checkpoint, charged with trafficking

1,989 Kpods found in car entering S’pore at Woodlands Checkpoint, largest haul since 1 Sept 2025

A man was charged after 1,989 e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, known as ‘Kpods’, were found in a car at the Woodlands Checkpoint earlier this week.

In the car with him were his mother and four-month-old niece, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Thursday (22 Jan).

Kpods hidden in boxes in car boot uncovered at Woodlands Checkpoint

On Tuesday (20 Jan) night, 30-year-old Muhamad Khairuddin Bin Abdullah attempted to enter Singapore in a rental car via Woodlands Checkpoint, HSA said.

With him were his 63-year-old mother and niece, who is four months old.

While checking the car boot, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) found 1,989 e-vaporiser pods hidden inside two boxes.

According to HSA’s photos, among the items in the boot were boxes and bags seemingly containing children’s toys.

Vape pods found in man’s residence

Muhamad Khairuddin was detained by ICA, while HSA was alerted.

HSA raided his residence on the same day and found three regular e-vaporiser pods.

According to laboratory tests, the vape pods seized at Woodlands Checkpoint contained etomidate.

Investigations are ongoing.

Man charged with Kpod trafficking

On Thursday (22 Jan), Muhamad Khairuddin was charged in court with the trafficking of Kpods.

According to information posted on the SG Courts website, he appeared at the State Courts at 9am.

He was offered bail of S$50,000, with his case adjourned till a pre-trial conference on 5 March.

Largest Kpod haul since 1 Sept 2025

HSA said this was the largest haul of Kpods it has seized since 1 Sept 2025, when etomidate was classified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The agency takes “a serious view” of vape and Kpod trafficking offences, it added.

Since 1 Sept 2025, those convicted of selling and distributing Kpods face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane.

Importers may be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane.

Also read: 26-year-old man charged with trafficking Kpods after he was found with 4 in Geylang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.