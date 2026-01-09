26-year-old man charged with trafficking Kpods after he was found with 4 in Geylang

Man charged with trafficking Kpods also found with cough syrup & prescription medicines in Geylang

A 26-year-old man has been charged with the trafficking of e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, known as Kpods.

The items were found in his possession during an enforcement operation in Geylang, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Friday (9 Jan).

Kpods found on man during Geylang arrest

The man, Abdul Ammar Bin Mahmood Jumat, was arrested along Geylang Lorong 35 on Wednesday (7 Jan) evening, HSA said.

HSA officers found one e-vaporiser, or vape, and four vape pods on him.

Additionally, they seized six bottles of cough syrup and prescription medicines, including more than 1,000 capsules and tablets.

Subsequent laboratory tests confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate.

Man charged with trafficking Kpods

Abdul Ammar was charged with Kpod trafficking on Friday.

According to information posted on the SG Courts website, he appeared at the State Courts at 9am.

He was offered bail of S$30,000, with his case set for a pre-trial conference on 4 Feb.

Up to 10 years’ jail & caning for Kpod trafficking

HSA said it takes “a serious view” of vape and Kpod trafficking offences, as well as illegal activities involving health products.

Since 1 Sept 2025, those convicted of selling and distributing Kpods face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane.

Importers may be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane.

HSA had previously noted that prescription medicines may pose serious health risks if consumed without medical supervision.

Those caught importing, manufacturing, and/or supplying illegal health products face a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to S$50,000.

