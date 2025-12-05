23-year-old S’porean man charged with trafficking Kpods after 28 found in Marsiling flat

S’porean charged with trafficking Kpods, cough syrup & prescription medicines also found at Marsiling home

A 23-year-old Singaporean man has been charged with the trafficking of e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, known as Kpods.

The items were found in his residence during an enforcement operation, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Thursday (4 Dec).

Vape found in man’s vehicle at Woodlands Checkpoint

The man, Basil Wang Zhuang Zhen, had driven a rental vehicle to Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (2 Dec) evening, HSA said.

A disposable e-vaporiser, or vape, was found in the vehicle when he arrived.

HSA officers were activated, and an enforcement operation was conducted at his residence early on Wednesday (3 Dec) morning.

His charge sheet, which was seen by The Straits Times (ST), stated that the location was in Block 27 Marsiling Drive.

Kpods, cough syrup & prescription medicines found in Marsiling flat

HSA ultimately found 33 vapes and pods, 104 bottles of cough syrup and prescription medicines in his flat.

Among the medicines were more than 3,500 tablets of diazepam and codeine phosphate.

28 of the vape pods and all the cough syrup and tablets were meant for sale, HSA said.

The seized pods contained etomidate, according to laboratory tests.

Man charged with trafficking Kpods

Wang was charged with Kpod trafficking on Thursday.

He appeared at the State Courts at 9am, according to information posted on the SG Courts website.

He was offered bail of S$30,000, with his case set for a pre-trial conference on 14 Jan.

Charges for allegedly supplying cough syrup and prescription medicines are pending further investigation.

Up to 10 years’ jail & caning for Kpod trafficking

HSA said it takes “a serious view” of vape and Kpod trafficking offences, as well as illegal activities involving health products.

Those convicted of Kpod trafficking face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane.

Importers may also be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane.

HSA had previously noted that prescription medicines may pose serious health risks if consumed without medical supervision.

Those caught importing, manufacturing, and/or supplying illegal health products face a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to S$50,000.

