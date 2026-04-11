2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along SLE, 2 motorcyclists assisting police investigations

Motorcyclist & pillion sent to hospital after SLE accident

Two people were sent to the hospital on Friday (10 April) after a multi-vehicle accident along the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed a series of cars lined up along the expressway.

Man & 2 motorcycles involved in SLE accident

The clip, taken from a passing motorist, showed the far-left lane of the SLE blocked off by traffic cones.

At least two motorcycles were observed to have stopped there.

Between the motorcycles, a man sat on the road shoulder, leaning back against the dividing wall.

One of the motorcycles was behind a white car that had sustained damage in its left rear.

4 other cars lined up in a row

In front of the white car were four other cars lined up in a row, with several people standing alongside them.

In front of one of the cars, a woman was being assisted by a police officer.

Also at the scene were at least two police motorcycles and a police car.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer and his motorbike, along with an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle, were also observed.

3 injured, 2 sent to hospital after SLE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.25am on 10 April.

It took place along the SLE in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), and involved a car and two motorcycles.

Two people were sent to the hospital while conscious: A 26-year-old male motorcyclist and his 25-year-old female pillion.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, conveyed one of them to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and another to Woodlands Hospital.

A third person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Additionally, two male motorcyclists aged 26 and 27 are assisting police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: ‘Posing for photo shoot’: 10 cars involved in chain collision along TPE, no injuries reported

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Featured image adapted from @stefanietan1 on TikTok.