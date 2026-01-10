‘Posing for photo shoot’: 10 cars involved in chain collision along TPE, no injuries reported

Cars seen lined up neatly along TPE after chain collision

At least 10 cars were involved in a chain collision along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Saturday (10 Jan), though no injuries were reported.

Footage of the accident was posted by SG Road Vigilante on the same day, showing the vehicles lined up neatly in the centre of the road.

Men stand in a group behind row of cars along TPE

In the clip, recorded by a passing motorist, at least seven men were seen standing in a group behind a long row of cars in lane 2 — the second lane from the right.

In front of them was an almost endless procession of cars in different colours, including white, black, silver and blue.

There were seven of them in total.

After a short gap were three more cars, also positioned in a neat row.

Motorists advised to avoid lane 2

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) alerted motorists to the accident in a post on X at 5.02pm.

It said that the accident had taken place in the direction of the Seletar Expressway (SLE), after Punggol Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 2.

Netizens amused at TPE chain collision

Netizens who commented on the post were amused at the incident, with many quipping that the cars were lined up as if they were posing for a group photo.

One joked that it was a nice new year “reunion”.

Another wisecracked that this was the “live” version of the ongoing Singapore Motorshow.

Others marvelled at how many of the cars involved were Mitsubishi Lancers.

A user believed that the chain collision would delight at least one car workshop.

Some suggested the accident might have ensued due to tailgating.

No injuries reported from TPE chain collison

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.55pm on 10 Jan.

It took place along the TPE towards the SLE, near the Punggol Road exit.

No injuries were reported, SCDF added.

