Baby girl mauled to death by family’s pit bull in US, grieving mother says she will ‘never understand why’

Baby girl mauled to death by family pit bull

A seven-month-old baby girl in Ohio, United States, was mauled to death by the family’s pit bull in a heartbreaking incident that has left her parents and the local community in shock.

The baby’s devastated mother later posted a gut-wrenching message online: “I am so lost and broken… I will never understand why.”

The fatal attack took place last Wednesday (9 Apr) at the family’s home along South Champion Avenue in Columbus.

According to the New York Post, the infant was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff sadly pronounced her dead at 11.43am.

The baby, Elizah Turner, had been regularly seen in social media photos cuddling with the family’s three pit bulls.

Her mother, Mackenzie Copley, had frequently posted about how close the dogs were to her child.

“I am so lost and broken. This was the same dog who was side by side with my baby every single day,” she wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

The father, Kameron Turner, was equally devastated by the loss: “Life is so not fair. How can I continue living without her?”

Unclear which of the 3 dogs bit baby girl

Little Elizah was remembered in her obituary as a joyful baby who “was always smiling”.

“Her face would light up the room and her laugh was contagious,” her obituary read.

However, the exact circumstances of the attack remain unclear.

Police confirmed that one of the three dogs injured the infant, but did not say which dog was responsible or how the mauling occurred.

Franklin County Animal Control has since seized the three dogs following the tragedy and will determine their fate after completing an investigation.

Columbus Police called it a tragic accident. Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua told WBNS: “There is really not a lot of words I can say to convey how I feel.”

“Everyone in this process is literally grieving as if this child belonged to us, because most of us are parents and can’t imagine just how this scene is,” he added.

