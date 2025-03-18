Pitbull in Taiwan jumps out of truck & bites motorcyclist, owner claims dog opened window on its own

Pitbull jumps out of window & bites motorcyclist, refusing to let go for half a minute

A motorcyclist waiting at a road junction was involved in an unfortunate incident where a pitbull jumped out of a nearby truck and bit him.

CCTV footage of the incident posted by Taiwan’s Up Media showed the dog attacking the motorcyclist, seemingly without provocation.

Pitbull bites motorcyclist on his leg

The incident took place in Taipei on Monday (17 March), reported Taiwan’s ETToday.

The brown pitbull leapt out of a black pickup truck that was waiting at a red light alongside several motorcycles.

While the motorcyclist initially managed to evade the dog’s jaws, it started biting his motorcycle seat instead.

It then came for the rider and ferociously bit his right leg, causing him to fall onto the road.

Owner of pitbull tries to extricate it

The pitbull’s owner exited his vehicle and grabbed onto it in an attempt to extricate it, but it would not relinquish its grip on the motorcyclist’s leg.

The dog refused to let go even when its owner tried pulling it away, which only caused the motorcyclist to be dragged across the road.

The dog finally detached itself from the man’s leg after an agonising half a minute, with its owner carrying it back to the car.

Pitbull opened window by itself, owner claims

The pitbull’s owner is a 60-year-old man surnamed Xu, according to ETToday.

Incredibly, he told police that his dog, Lucky, opened the truck’s window by itself.

This sparked disbelief on social media, as netizens questioned why the owner didn’t lock his windows.

There was also speculation that he deliberately let the dog out to bite people, pointing out that he took a long time to emerge from his truck, according to TVBS.

Pitbull also bit someone earlier this month

After the incident, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office revealed that the same pitbull had also bit someone in a similar fashion on 6 March.

At the time, Mr Xu explained that Lucky had accidentally touched the button that opened the truck window.

He promised to make the dog wear a muzzle and control it to avoid a similar incident.

Pitbull confiscated after it bites motorcyclist

After the second biting incident on 17 March, Mr Xu claimed he had tied the dog up but it broke free and jumped out the window.

He was eventually fined a total of NT$200,000 (S$8,000) for both incidents.

The authorities also confiscated his dog, believing that he was unable to properly manage it.

Additionally, the police will investigate whether the owner’s claims of the dog opening the window on its own are true.

