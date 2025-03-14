Rescue dog in US violently mauls owner, forcing him to choke it to death

Man in US forced to kill his own rescue dog after it mauled him

A man in the United States (US) was thrust into a fight for his life when his rescue dog suddenly attacked him.

The attack reportedly lasted around 45 minutes and left the man no longer able to use his right hand.

In order to save himself, he had no choice but to choke his pet to death.

Pit bull suddenly attacked owner

36-year-old Illinois-based Matt Porter was attacked by his dog Karma on 19 Feb.

Mr Porter had been shaving when Karma suddenly lunged at him. The pitbull bit his arms more than 70 times, causing him to be unable to use his hands.

“Karma jumped on me, I pushed her off, she came back and bit right into my arm,” he said.

“I don’t know what was wrong with her. She didn’t stop and she was chewing on my arm for 45 minutes.”

Despite the life-threatening situation, Mr Porter attempted to calm down his beloved dog.

“I grabbed her by her neck and tried to talk to her and calm her. I told her she was hurting me and to stop but she wouldn’t,” he said. Instead, Karma began attempting to bite his neck.

With the realisation that he was about to bleed out, the man made the tough decision.

Unable to properly move his hands, Mr Porter resorted to using his forearms to choke Karma until she stopped moving.

Before he passed out from the blood loss, he managed to call his mum to come help.

Underwent multiple surgeries due to the attack

The attack left the dog owner in a severe condition.

“The dog ate so much muscle that you could see the bone and tendons,” said Mr Porter.

He had to undergo three reconstructive surgeries in February for his arms and spent a week in the hospital recovering.

As he lost the ability to use his right hand, Mr Porter has also had to quit his job as a tree cutter.

His brother has since set up a Go Fund Me page in an effort to help with his healthcare costs.

Doesn’t hold attack against rescue dog

Mr Porter had adopted Karma four months before the attack. The dog was found malnourished behind a shop.

His family encouraged him to take Karma in to help him get over a tough break up with his fiancé.

Mr Porter said Karma was a sweet dog but had displayed signs of aggression.

“She was there for me and never left my side,” he said.

“But there were signs of aggression. I noticed a few times that if I tried to grab her by the collar to take her outside, she would try and bite me.”

Nonetheless, he does not hold the life-threatening attack against Karma.

“I love her and I just feel like she had a bad day. I don’t hold it against her,” he said.

Mr Porter had Karma cremated, and her ashes now sit in his home.

