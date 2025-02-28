6-year-old girl in Thailand in critical condition after neighbour’s pit bull escapes & attacks her in her sleep

6-year-old girl in Thailand in critical condition after pet pit bull attacks her in her sleep

A young girl in Thailand is fighting for her life after being attacked by a neighbour’s pet pit bull that broke into her home and attacked her while she slept.

According to Khaosod, the girl sustained severe wounds to her neck and is now in intensive care at a hospital in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Pit bull escapes enclosure and attacks girl

At around 8pm on Thursday (27 Feb), paramedics were called to the scene of the attack. When they arrived, they found the girl in critical condition, with significant injuries.

Her severe wounds include an 18cm gash from her head to the right side of her body. The wound had also peeled back the skin on her head, exposing her skull.

There were scratches on her arm and another roughly 8cm-long wound on the left side of her head.

Her 48-year-old neighbour recounted the harrowing attack to local reporters, saying he rushed into the home after hearing cries for help next door.

When he entered, he found the pit bull biting the girl’s neck.

He managed to yank the dog off, but it broke free and returned to attack the girl — this time biting her head.

This prompted him to grab a nearby stick to try and strike the dog, but it continued to bite down on the girl’s head.

The ruckus led to a crowd gathering, and eventually they were able to restrain the dog with a leash, allowing the girl to be freed.

Neighbour apologises for her dog getting loose

Following the attack, the dog was taken back to its enclosure. Its owner apologised and promised to take responsibility for the injuries caused by her pet.

She explained that her 7-year-old dog had broken loose after her friend visited her home for water, accidentally leaving the door unlocked on their way out. This allowed the pit bull to escape.

She also said that she was devastated by the attack, because her canine had never bitten anyone before.

The girl remains in the ICU unit of Pakkret Hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring her condition.

Also read: Woman mauled by large group of stray dogs, found dead at bus station in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.