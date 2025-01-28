Woman mauled by large group of stray dogs, found dead at bus station in M’sia

Woman dies after being mauled by large group of stray dogs

The body of a woman who was mauled to death by a large group of stray dogs was found at a bus terminal in Kunak, Sabah, Malaysia on Monday (27 Jan).

Based on surveillance footage, about 11 dogs attacked the victim, who was in her 60s, at 1.49am that day.

The video, which went viral on WhatsApp, showed the victim being surrounded by the dogs before they attacked her.

Deceased found lying on ground naked

According to Utusan Borneo, Kunak District Police Chief Superintendent Sabarudin Rahmat said they received a report at 6am that a female corpse was found at the bus terminal.

Upon arrival, they saw the deceased lying on the ground, naked.

“There were wounds believed to be from wild dog bites on the victim’s left hand, head, right chest, both waists and both legs,” Mr Rahmat told local media.

Police also found the deceased’s belongings scattered at the scene, Kosmo reported.

However, they found no identification documents, leading them to believe that the victim may not be a resident of Kunak.

Deceased’s body sent for autopsy

The body was sent to Tawau Hospital for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The police are currently investigating the incident as a case of sudden death.

Mr Rahmat called on the public to provide information about the deceased woman’s identity to assist in the investigation.

According to Sin Chew Daily New, stray dogs have long been posing a safety risk to residents and passengers at Kunak Bus Terminal.

