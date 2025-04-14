‘You touch, you GO’: Ex-M’sian Education Deputy Minister urges swift action on school sexual misconduct allegations

Malaysia’s former Deputy Minister of Education says schools must act swiftly on sexual misconduct allegations

Teo Nie Ching, Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Communications and former Deputy Minister of Education, took to Facebook on Saturday (12 April) to reaffirm her stance on handling sexual misconduct allegations in schools.

Ms Teo emphasised that schools must act immediately to protect students when faced with such allegations, declaring that institutions should be a “safe space” where students can learn without fear.

Her comments come amid growing concerns over the distribution of explicit images in schools.

‘You touch, you GO’: Zero-tolerance policy on sexual misconduct

In her post, Ms Teo wrote: “You touch, you GO!”, signalling a zero-tolerance policy towards school staff accused of sexual misconduct.

She shared that during her time as Deputy Minister of Education, she took every allegation of sexual misconduct seriously.

Ms Teo explained that if a staff member was accused of sexually assaulting a student, she ensured the individual was immediately removed from school premises — even if they hadn’t been convicted.

“The accused should not remain on school grounds or be allowed any further contact with minors until their name is cleared,” she stated.

She emphasised that such action is “a responsibility we owe to our students” and the bare minimum expected by parents.

This, she said, is something “every educationist should firmly uphold”.

Victims encouraged to contact Ms Teo

Ms Teo also addressed the growing issue of AI-generated explicit photos, where individuals — particularly women — are being targeted without their knowledge.

In a video posted on Xiaohongshu, she urged anyone affected to speak up and seek help.

“We will do our best to provide you with the relevant resources,” Ms Teo assured victims.

In a message of support, she added:

This is not your fault. Don’t feel guilty. You have every right to be angry.

Featured image adapted from Teo Nie Ching on Facebook.