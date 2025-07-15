MS Polls: 45% say too much iPad time affects kids’ development, 48% believe in finding balance

45% of poll respondents think using iPads affects children’s development & social skills

Screens have become deeply woven into modern life, essential for everything from work and learning to winding down.

For many adults, going a day without them feels almost unthinkable. But when it comes to kids, the conversation shifts: are these tools enriching young minds, or replacing crucial developmental experiences?

A recent MS Poll found that 45% of respondents believe too much iPad time negatively impacts a child’s development and social skills.

On the other hand, about 7% defended their use, saying tablets can support learning and help kids become more familiar with technology, while the largest group — 48% — felt the real key lies in balance.

Parents & teachers express concerns about ‘iPad kids’

To better understand these views, MS News spoke with parents and educators, many of whom pointed first to the challenges of overuse.

Kindergarten teacher Ms Tong has observed that students who are accustomed to watching shows during meals often struggle to sit still or focus in class.

“They end up walking around, disturbing others, or refusing to eat unless a screen is in front of them,” she said. In more serious cases, they require more stimulation to stay engaged, with noticeably shorter attention spans.

Similarly, sports coach Mr Yong, a father of two, has observed kids who “cannot do anything without the device”, needing it during mealtimes or just before bed.

“They become reliant on it to function through the day,” he noted. To counter this, he enforces a no-devices rule during meals and limits screen time to two-hour stretches for his kids, aged 11 and 14.

Writer Ms Chang, who is expecting her first child, has also seen how screen time can become a quick fix for tired parents. While helpful in chaotic moments, she believes problems arise when children are given unrestricted access or are exposed to excessive “brainrot-esque” content.

“I don’t want my child to be reliant on screen time to feel engaged and pacified, or be conditioned to expect it during every meal,” she said.

But not all screen time is bad

Despite these concerns, all three agreed that screens aren’t inherently harmful — what matters is how they’re used. With thoughtful content and clear boundaries, tablets can support a child’s growth and curiosity.

Ms Chang has noticed this with her nieces and nephews, who picked up complex vocabulary and niche knowledge through educational videos. Their preschool teachers were even surprised by how ahead of the curve they seemed.

In class, Ms Tong blends tech with traditional teaching methods, using YouTube songs and interactive slides to capture attention. Music teachers at her school also use apps like GarageBand to make lessons more hands-on.

Mr Yong, too, sees the value of tech when used with intention. “If used in moderation and appropriately, it is beneficial as it promotes learning and tech savviness,” he said.

Some think having ‘iPad kids’ is inevitable, but manageable

As Ms Chang noted, screen time can easily become a default solution for busy parents — a sentiment shared by several Singaporeans interviewed by MS News on the street.

“Initially, I was totally against it,” said one respondent. “But looking at the circumstances now, it’s inevitable to let your kids use iPads.”

Still, many were mindful of the drawbacks. Some noted that children can become more impatient or overly reliant on screens to stay calm — patterns already observed by Ms Tong in the classroom. Others pointed out that even kid-friendly platforms aren’t foolproof, with inappropriate content occasionally slipping past filters.

At the same time, interviewees acknowledged the benefits of thoughtful screen use. One respondent shared how her young nephew watches educational YouTube videos and comes back with science questions she couldn’t even answer, while another said his teenage son has become the family’s go-to for IT support: “When my wife and I run into tech issues, we go to him for help.”

For many, the key lies in involvement and boundaries. “We play games, watch videos, and laugh together,” said one parent. “That way, my kids feel comfortable sharing what they’re watching.”

Others stressed the importance of real-world play. “My sister and brother-in-law bring their son out every day for one to two hours,” said another. “They don’t want him thinking screens are the only way to have fun.”

