MS Polls: 30% say digital payments are for the young, but 41% believe seniors are catching on

30% of respondents still associate digital payments with younger generations

Tapping a card or scanning a QR code to pay is becoming second nature for many — and businesses are increasingly encouraging digital payments or phasing out cash altogether.

While cashless transactions are often associated with younger people, older folks are steadily catching up, drawn by the convenience and ease.

In a recent MS News poll with 469 responses, 30.3% said digital payments are still mainly for the younger generation. But nearly as many (29%) believe people of all ages are going cashless, and 40.7% say it’s only a matter of time before everyone catches on.

Important to keep up with the times

Indeed, that shift is already playing out in real life for some folks.

Mrs Tan, a retiree in her late 60s, shared that she asked her husband to get her an Apple Watch last year — not just to track her steps, but so she could start making cashless payments via payWave, “just like the younger crowd”, she quipped.

She admitted she “gets a kick” out of paying for groceries with a literal wave of her hand. More than anything, though, she appreciates how much quicker it is compared to digging out banknotes and waiting for change.

Sometimes, all it takes is a bit of patience, determination, and a willing teacher.

Writer Ms Ling recalled how she sat her 81-year-old grandmother down one day to walk her through using PayNow.

The session took nearly an hour, and her grandmother struggled at first — but she eventually got the hang of it, and can now make QR code transfers on her own when needed.

“As Singapore goes cashless, it’s imperative our elders don’t get left behind,” Ms Ling said. “They’re not from a digital generation, so they do need some guidance — but that’s better than being excluded if we ever move fully away from cash, like in China.”

Not everyone is fully on board yet, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely out of the loop.

Sales executive Ms Chen said that while her grandmother, who is in her mid-80s, has yet to master digital payments, she’s a pro at navigating streaming apps to catch her favourite shows.

As such, Ms Chen believes it’s “only a matter of time” before her grandmother is finally able to go cashless with confidence.

What’s holding some seniors back from going cashless?

To get a better sense of why some older folks are still holding back from switching to digital payments, MS News hit the streets to speak to a few people.

One elderly aunty shared that while she personally finds it “manageable”, she’s still wary of going all in.

“I’ve heard of cases where the elderly get scammed easily,” she said. “Honestly, I’m just scared.”

A young woman noted that while her parents are generally comfortable using payWave, QR codes seem to trip them up.

When asked why seniors might be slower to pick up digital skills, another interviewee pointed to unfamiliarity: “I think because in the past, they used to use cash, and if it’s not broken, why fix it, right?”

A young man echoed the sentiment. “If your mindset is already set for so many years, it’s not easy to just adopt a new methodology. It might also be a bit complicated for them to navigate the platforms.”

Building on that point, another passer-by observed that many apps seem “more catered to the younger generation”.

“There are just so many words, icons, and colours — it can be overwhelming if you’re not used to it,” she mused.

Digital for Life helps seniors build confidence online

But there’s hope yet — and a role for younger folks to play.

Suggestions from interviewees included simplifying the interface of digital payment apps and adding clear, visible help guides on screen.

Like Ms Ling, others said they’ve started easing their elders in by walking them through small tasks like scanning to pay or sending money through PayNow.

This kind of patient, hands-on support can go a long way — and it’s exactly what the Digital for Life movement is all about.

By encouraging community-led efforts and cross-generational learning, the initiative aims to make digital tools more accessible, not intimidating.

Before long, ah ma and ah gong will be sending e-angbaos with ease.

Of course, inclusion also means staying safe. With scams and deepfakes on the rise, it’s crucial to raise awareness and promote good cyber hygiene, especially among those less familiar with online risks.

If you want to help an older loved one thrive online, visit the Digital for Life portal for tools, tips, and easy how-tos. You can also follow the initiative on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and guides.

