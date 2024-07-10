Public advised to stay clear after crocodile spotted in Yishun dam waters, NParks monitoring sighting

NParks advises public to keep clear of crocodile swimming in Yishun dam

On Monday (8 July), footage of a crocodile swimming in the waters of the Yishun dam went viral on social media.

Posting a video of the sight to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, Facebook user Wilson Toh said he spotted the creature the morning of the day before.

Speaking to MS News, the National Parks Board (NParks) said it received an alert about the sighting.

It added that it was likely to be an Estuarine crocodile, known to frequent the Straits of Johor.

NParks monitoring sighting of crocodile at Yishun dam

According to the official NParks website, the estuarine crocodile is the largest crocodile species in the world and can grow to up to 6m to 7m in length.

The animal’s features also typically consist of a long snout and a broad muscular tail with ridges.

NParks told MS News that estuarine crocodiles feed and rest in brackish and freshwater areas, and are usually found in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes.

Such animals hunt mainly at night and feed mostly on fish. However, they may also eat mammals, birds and carrion, otherwise known as the flesh of dead animals.

The board added that it was monitoring the sighting and has placed advisory signs around the area to warn members of the public to stay away from the water’s edge.

“We have also shared advisories with kayaking operators and stakeholders to stay clear of the waters,” it said.

Stay calm and back away if you encounter a crocodile

Members of the public who do encounter a crocodile should stay calm and back away. They should refrain from approaching, provoking or feeding the animal.

In addition, NParks urged the public to heed warning signs and advisory notices posted at areas where there have been sightings of crocodiles.

For those who want to report any encounters, they can contact NParks at 1800-476-1600.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.