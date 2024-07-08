Crocodile spotted gliding silently in waters of Yishun Dam in viral video

Crocodile spotted swimming at Yishun Dam, Internet amused by sight

A video posted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group showed a rather uncommon sight in the urban city of Singapore.

A crocodile was spotted gliding smoothly across a water body in Yishun, seemingly unfazed by the attention.

Posted in the early morning of 8 July by Facebook user Wilson Toh, he said he spotted the creature on the morning of the 7th.

Crocodile seen off waters of Yishun Dam

The short video starts off showing the crocodile swimming in the waters.

The OP could be heard saying that he “always comes here” but “seldom sees” such a sight.

The video then tracks the crocodile’s swim, before panning to the surrounding area, indicating that they were at Yishun Dam.

Also known as Seletar Dam, the Yishun Dam is an iconic part of Singapore’s ‘Bermuda Triangle’, Yishun

The dam, which is situated at Yishun Avenue 1 near the junction of Seletar West Link and Seletar Aerospace Drive, separates the freshwater of the Lower Seletar Reservoir from the saltwater coming from the Johor Strait.

Crocodiles sometimes appear in open waters between JB & Singapore

Many expressed wonder at the rare sight — although some couldn’t resist a reference to Yishun’s ‘happening’ neighbourhood.

One comment pointed out that crocodiles are normally seen in open waters.

Apparently, many crocodiles are seen around the open waters between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

Crocodile seen in other areas

One of the previous rare sightings of a crocodile occurred on the south side of Singapore, at Marina East Drive.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), NParks had to put the crocodile down as it was relatively large, at almost three metres in length.

Moreover, NParks had assessed that the croc could pose a threat to public safety since it was close to East Coast Park.

If you spot a crocodile, please do not approach. You may also contact NParks at 1800-471-7300 or PUB at 9632-3261 to report the encounter.

More information on estuarine crocodiles is available on NParks’ website.

MS News has contacted the user who posted the video for more information.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.