Large Crocodile At Marina East To Be Put Down For Public Safety: NParks

Marina East Crocodile To Be Put Down For Public Safety

Recently, a man spotted a crocodile on a beach at Marina East Drive.

In response to the sighting, National Parks Board (NParks) managed to locate and trap the reptile after receiving reports about it on Tuesday (10 Oct).

They then announced that it will be euthanised to protect public safety.

The Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is also no longer a suitable release site due to its large population of crocodiles.

NParks found reptile at East Coast Park

In a statement to MS News, Mr How Choon Beng, director of wildlife management and outreach at NParks said that they received reports of the crocodile on Tuesday (10 Oct).

An onlooker had spotted the crocodile at Marina East Drive.

NParks later found the crocodile near East Coast Park, and has since trapped and removed it.

According to Mr How, the crocodile is relatively large, measuring almost three metres in length.

Possible that crocodile spotted at Marina East will return to capture site

Back in 2021, NParks captured another crocodile and relocated it to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. It was smaller in size and therefore, posed a lesser risk to public safety.

However, the wetland reserve is no longer a suitable release site today, as there is a large crocodile population there.

At the same time, there is a chance that this crocodile may return to the place of its capture.

“In view of the above factors, NParks will humanely put down the captured crocodile in the interest of public safety,” said Mr How.

Estuarine Crocodiles inhabit brackish & freshwater areas

Additionally, Mr How shared that Estuarine Crocodiles feed and rest in brackish and freshwater areas.

In Singapore, the nocturnal creatures feed mostly on fish as they are its most abundant prey.

They also typically stay in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes.

Stay calm & back away in the event of an encounter

However, if you ever encounter a crocodile, Mr How advises that you stay calm and back away. Do not approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

At the same time, visitors should heed warning signs and advisory notices in areas where crocodiles have been sighted.

You may also contact NParks at 1800-471-7300 or PUB at 96323261 to report the encounter.

More information on Estuarine Crocodiles is available on NParks’ website.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook and Google Maps. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.