‘It pains us that events were framed as dangerous acts’: Istana march organisers respond to SPF statement

2 events related to Israel-Hamas conflict under investigation: Police

UPDATE (14 Feb, 4.45pm): The Singapore for Palestine organisers have responded to a statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) that said it’s investigating two separate events that took place on 2 Feb related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, following multiple police reports.

One of the events featured a march towards the Istana involving “about 70 people” who delivered around 130 letters to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In the other event that was also on 2 Feb, a person was seen on a livestream chanting phrases that may incite racial tensions.

Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo later followed up with a Facebook post urging people to express views in a way that does not cause further conflict.

Organisers say they are uncowed by investigations

In a strongly worded statement on 14 Feb, the Singapore for Palestine organising team said the march was done peacefully and orderly, while the livestream event, which attracted about 160 people, was “an occasion that strengthened our racial and religious solidarity and harmony in Singapore”.

The organisers added that around a hundred students across three local universities also organised events on respective campuses “to mourn the loss of Palestinian lives and express their commitment for a free Palestine”.

“It pains us that the SPF and Minister Teo frame these acts of humanity and love as dangerous acts that undermine public order, peace and racial/religious harmony in Singapore,” the organisers said.

The group also explained that the chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, captures Palestinians’ desire for a free land where Muslims, Jews, Christians and people of all other faiths can live together peacefully as equals.

“It is by no means a call for violence or destruction, like the SPF claims,” they added.

“As citizens of Singapore, it is both our right and our moral responsibility to call on the Singapore state to stop fuelling Israel’s genocide in Palestine.”

Stressing that their conscience is clear and they “have nothing to hide”, the group said: “We are not intimidated by the SPF’s allegations. But it appears that the government is threatened by our umbrellas decorated beautifully with hand-drawn watermelons!”

We will not be silenced. As long as Palestine remains unfree, we will continue to act, speak, and show up for Palestine.

Police investigating event where 70 people march towards Istana with ‘watermelon’ umbrellas

In a statement issued on 13 Feb, SPF said a group of about 70 people marched towards the Istana carrying ‘watermelon’ umbrellas on 2 Feb.

The watermelon is widely seen as a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity to showcase individuals’ support for the Palestinian cause.

The group carried letters that were addressed to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, which they eventually delivered to the postbox at Istana’s rear gate.

The police said they may have committed an offence of organising a public assembly without a permit. It also said the Istana is a particularly security-sensitive area and designated as a Prohibited Area under the Public Order (Prohibited Areas) Order 2009.

Several police reports were lodged by the public against this march, said the police.

“Furthermore, their actions advocate the political causes of other countries and have the potential to stir up tensions and lead to public disorder.”

A check on the organisers’ Instagram page shows that the group remains active at the time of writing. It is still regularly posting updates related to the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

In its statement, the police said a separate private event on 2 Feb is also under investigation, after reports were lodged on the matter.

In an online video, a subject in a livestream chanted ‘from the river to the sea’ while others chanted ‘Palestine will be free’ in response.

“The phrase ‘from the river to the sea’ is associated with calls for the destruction of the State of Israel,” police claimed.

“The use of such phrases can lead to racial tensions in our society, and may be an offence under Section 298A(a) of the Penal Code 1871. We must also not condone calls for violence.”

Investigations into both events are ongoing.

Police aware of calls to protest at Singapore Airshow

The police said in the same statement that they are aware of calls to protest against Israel’s conduct in its conflict with Hamas.

These acts include gathering for a sit-in and pasting stickers regarding the conflict at the upcoming Singapore Airshow 2024.

“Given the heightened tensions as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the police have assessed that there are public safety and security concerns associated with public assemblies and processions related to the conflict,” it said.

“We have seen numerous incidents of violence related to the conflict in many countries, for instance, an Israeli staff from the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was stabbed in front of a supermarket in October 2023, and a six-year-old Palestinian-American Chicago resident was stabbed by his landlord in an alleged hate crime in the same month.”

It noted that the “current peace and harmony” between Singapore’s different races and religions cannot be taken for granted.

“We must not let events happening externally affect the internal situation within Singapore,” it warned.

“Given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation in Gaza, there is a real risk that such assemblies and processions could give rise to public disorder and tensions between the different communities in Singapore.”

The police added that it will not grant permits for public assembly or procession that advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or that risk public disorder. It also wants to remind the public that organising or participating in a public assembly or procession without a permit is an offence.

“The measures in place to regulate public protests have allowed the Government to uphold public order and ensure a peaceful and stable society. We hope that Singaporeans will understand this, and respect this policy and our laws,” it added.

Police urge members of the public to avoid insensitive and offensive remarks

The police also urged members of the public to “engage in responsible and respectful discussions” on the Israel-Hamas conflict, be it online or otherwise, and avoid making insensitive or offensive remarks that advocate the political causes of other countries or foreign entities, as well as instigating or participating in illegal assemblies and marches.

These could hurt another ethnic or religious community’s feelings, or could lead to public disorder and societal tensions,” the police added.

“If we do not conduct ourselves in a responsible manner over this conflict, it can very easily destroy the precious racial and religious harmony we have in Singapore.”

Views should be expressed in a way that does not cause a rift in society

Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in a Facebook post on Feb 13 that the police statement is not meant to prevent people from expressing their concerns or strong views on the ongoing conflict. “But there are ways of doing so that do not break our laws or cause a deep rift in our society.”

She added: “Remember, we cannot hope to end conflicts by starting more conflicts of our own. Instead, we can respectfully share our views and contribute to humanitarian relief efforts.”

Ms Teo pointed out that Singapore has made its views clear at official platforms, and have co-sponsored and voted for a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in December last year.

The country has also donated more than S$6 million to fundraising drives by the Singapore Red Cross and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, and will continue to support such humanitarian efforts through official channels.

Noting that the conflict has led to numerous incidents of violence overseas between people who feel differently, Ms Teo said: “Whatever actions we choose to take in Singapore in the hope that they help to end the suffering in Gaza, we have to consider how they impact peace and security in our own communities.”

