LTA & Traffic Police issue 121 summonses, detect 93 vehicle-related violations in joint operation

LTA & Traffic Police conduct island-wide enforcement blitz on commercial vehicles

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Traffic Police have stepped up enforcement against traffic and vehicle-related offences, focusing on errant commercial vehicle drivers.

In a three-day island-wide operation from 18 to 20 Aug, officers stopped 166 commercial vehicles for checks.

121 summonses issued for traffic offences

A total of 121 summonses were issued for traffic offences, including speeding, using mobile communication devices while driving, and failing to keep left.

17 heavy vehicles were also detected for failing to display the speed limiter label.

In addition, 93 LTA-related violations were detected, including seven overloaded vehicles and 19 excluded vehicles travelling on expressways without a permit.

LTA explained that oversized, excluded, or overloaded vehicles can obstruct traffic, damage road infrastructure, and pose risks to other road users if goods spill or fall.

Penalties for these offences can reach S$1,000 and/or three months’ imprisonment, with fines and jail terms doubled for repeat offenders.

Heavy vehicles required to be fitted with speed limiters

The Traffic Police have also reminded heavy vehicle owners that vehicles with a Maximum Laden Weight (MLW) over 12,000kg must be fitted with speed limiters, with the label clearly displayed at the top right of the windscreen.

Lorries with an MLW between 3,501kg and 12,000kg will also be required to install speed limiters by deadlines set by the Traffic Police, with the first due on 1 Jan 2026.

Speed limiters help restrict maximum vehicle speed, reducing the risk and severity of speed-related accidents.

Heavy vehicles operating without a required speed limiter may face fines of up to S$1,000 or a jail term of up to three months.

Repeat offenders may be liable for fines of up to S$2,000 or a jail term of up to six months.

Also read: 6 injured in accident involving 5 heavy vehicles along TPE, 2 drivers assisting investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LTA on Facebook.