6 injured in accident involving 5 heavy vehicles along TPE, 2 drivers assisting investigations

3 ambulances deployed after 5 heavy vehicles involved in accident along TPE

A total of six people were injured in an accident involving five heavy vehicles along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Friday (22 Aug) morning.

A video of the aftermath posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed that the apparent chain collision had occurred on the left side of the expressway.

Heavy vehicles crash into one another during TPE accident

The first vehicle from the back was a large orange prime mover, which looked to have crashed into the left rear portion of a white lorry.

The white lorry, in turn, had crashed into the back of another lorry.

Next to the two lorries was a smaller white lorry that was badly mangled.

In front of the lorry, paramedics were attending to a person lying on the road.

Right in front was a tipper truck which had been hit from the rear.

At least 3 ambulances at the scene

At least three ambulances were spotted at the scene, with paramedics setting up a stretcher.

Further up was a fire engine, with firefighters seen running towards it.

Farther back, rescue personnel appeared to be extricating someone from the cabin of the prime mover.

TPE accident causes congestion till KPE

In a post on X at 9.44am on 22 Aug, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said an accident had occurred along the TPE in the direction of the Seletar Expressway (SLE), before the Seletar Link exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 2, 3 and 4.

At 10.23am, LTA updated that the accident had caused congestion till the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

2 people sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 9.40am on 22 Aug.

It involved a tipper truck, a prime mover and three lorries.

Two men were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: A 34-year-old lorry passenger and a 33-year-old prime mover driver.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Additionally, four more people were assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing, with two lorry drivers assisting with the probe. The men are aged 33 and 36.

Also read: 3 injured after chain collision involving 4 trucks on ECP, 1 driver trapped in seat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook.