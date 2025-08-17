3 injured after chain collision involving 4 trucks on ECP, 1 driver trapped in seat

4 trucks collide on ECP, 2 people hospitalised

Three tipper trucks and one tanker truck were involved in a chain collision along the ECP towards Changi, before the PIE exit, on Friday (15 Aug).

Later that day, a clip of the incident’s aftermath was posted on the Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页.

The video showed the trucks which had halted on the leftmost lane, with the tanker at the front.

One truck driver trapped in seat

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received reports regarding the incident at 2.30pm.

The SCDF revealed that one driver was found trapped in his seat and had to be freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Two male tipper truck drivers aged 48 and 46 were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

One person declined to be sent to hospital

The SCDF also said it assessed another person for minor injuries. However, the said individual declined to be taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police investigations into the incident are underway.

