2 motorcyclists sent to hospital after lorry ploughs into them along TPE, 1 unconscious

Lorry seen swerving across TPE & hitting 2 motorcyclists

Two motorcyclists were sent to the hospital after a lorry ploughed into them along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

A video of the accident was posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showing the lorry ramming into the motorcyclists.

Lorry hit motorcyclists after swerving from lane 4 to lane 1

In the clip, taken from a motorist approaching the accident, the lorry appeared to have been driving in lane 4, or the fourth lane from the right.

However, it suddenly swerved to the right across four lanes, hitting two motorcyclists.

They ended up across lane 1, or the far-right lane, of the expressway.

There appeared to be some traffic congestion in lanes 3 and 4 at the time.

Motorcyclist’s helmet rolled across the road

When the camcar passed the scene, the two mangled motorcycles were lying under the lorry’s cabin.

A motorcycle helmet was seen on lane 2, having rolled across the road.

Apart from that, debris was also strewn on the expressway.

LTA warns of accidents on TPE

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 9.40am on Friday (15 Aug) that an accident had occurred on the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway, before the Seletar Link exit.

It advised motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

Just 7 minutes before that at 9,33am, LTA warned of an accident farther up along the TPE, before the Lorong Halus exit.

The earlier accident had caused congestion till Seletar Link, with heavy traffic reported on that stretch of road at least till 9.37am.

Accident along TPE involved 2 motorcycles & lorry: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.20am on 15 Aug.

It took place along the TPE in the direction of Changi Airport, and involved two motorcycles and a lorry.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it occurred before the Seletar Link exit.

1 motorcyclist conscious, the other unconscious

Two male motorcyclists were sent to the hospital — a 25-year-old and a 30-year-old, SPF said.

The 25-year-old was conveyed in a conscious state, while the 30-year-old was unconscious.

SCDF said one of them was sent to Sengkang General Hospital and the other to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.