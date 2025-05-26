2 motorcyclists sent to hospital after accident on BKE after Woodlands Checkpoint, police investigating

2 motorcyclists involved in accident along the BKE towards PIE

Two motorcyclists were sent to the hospital on Monday (26 May) after they were involved in an accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Footage of the aftermath was shared on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) Facebook group on the same day.

Motorcyclists’ bikes seen lying on their sides on the BKE

The clip was taken from a vehicle passing by the scene after leaving the Woodlands Checkpoint, said the user who posted it.

It showed two motorcycles lying across a lane in the centre of the BKE.

Both of them had fallen on their sides, but the motorcyclists themselves were not seen.

A third riderless motorbike was also in the video, parked across one lane as motorists travelled around the three motorbikes.

Motorcyclists aged 22 & 24 sent to hospital after BKE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at 8.10am on 26 May.

It took place along the BKE in the direction towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and involved two motorcyclists.

Two male motorcyclists were sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added. They are aged 22 and 24.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were both conveyed to the Woodlands Health Campus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

2nd accident near Woodlands Checkpoint in 3 days

This is the second accident in or around the Woodlands Checkpoint in three days.

Last Saturday (24 May), a cross-border bus collided with a car near Woodlands Checkpoint, causing four people to be sent to the hospital.

The accident also led to one out of three lanes leading into the Causeway to be closed for about three hours as the authorities cleared the resulting oil spill.

