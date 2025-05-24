Cross-border bus collides with car near Woodlands Checkpoint, lanes closed to clear oil spill

Cross-border bus collides with car near Woodlands Checkpoint on 24 May morning

On Saturday (24 May) morning, a cross-border bus collided with a car near Woodlands Checkpoint.

The collision caused an oil spill, which led to a three-hour lane closure as authorities cleared the spillage.

Four individuals were conveyed to the hospital after the accident.

Early morning along Causeway led to oil spill

A video posted to the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) Facebook Group showed at least three ambulances and one fire engine responding to the incident.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the accident also caused an oil spill.

As a result, all three lanes were closed for about 15 minutes, allowing SCDF officers to clean the spillage.

Facebook videos show firefighters spraying water onto the road as part of the operation.

At 9.09am, about three hours after the accident, ICA announced that all three lanes of traffic had reopened. However, they also advised travellers departing Singapore through Woodlands Checkpoint to still expect delays.

4 individuals conveyed to hospital

Responding to MS News‘ queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a car along Woodlands Crossing at about 5.30am.

They added that four people were conveyed conscious to the hospital as a result of the accident — the 48-year-old car driver and his three passengers.

Investigations are ongoing.

