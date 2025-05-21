Lorry flips & blocks 3 CTE lanes after accident with car, SCDF rescues trapped motorist

Accident with car on CTE flips lorry, blocks 3 lanes & causes traffic jam

An accident between a lorry and a car caused major chaos on the Central Expressway (CTE) early this morning (21 May), flipping the lorry onto its side and blocking three lanes of traffic.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the collision occurred at around 6.05am along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), just after the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit.

Only leftmost CTE lane unaffected in crash

Photos from the ‘SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News’ Telegram group showed a lorry flipped onto its side and facing the wrong direction.

Ahead of it, a white car had also crashed and suffered serious damage to its rear.

The accident site ended up blocking three CTE lanes altogether, forcing all other vehicles to filter through the leftmost lane only. As such, a traffic jam formed.

Users in the Telegram group confirmed that the congestion had lasted until at least 8.50am — almost three hours later.

An EMAS signboard showed the accident icon between the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and 3 exits, with only the leftmost lane unaffected.

Car driver gets trapped in driver’s seat

A passing driver showed the accident site full of personnel, performing acts like sweeping debris off the road. Two ambulances could be spotted at the scene.

They also had a clearer view of the overturned lorry, which suffered frontal damage.

A large number of SCDF officers surrounded the car, which had its left side doors removed.

The SCDF told MS News that they found a person trapped in the car’s driver’s seat.

SCDF personnel subsequently rescued them using hydraulic rescue equipment and conveyed the 23-year-old male driver to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Two others with minor injuries refused conveyance to the hospital, including the 25-year-old male lorry driver, as stated by the police to MS News.

The male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Also read: Woman sent to hospital after accident involving 5 cars on CTE, 2 others also injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.