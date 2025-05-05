Woman sent to hospital after accident involving 5 cars on CTE, 2 others also injured

Accident involving 5 cars causes traffic jam along CTE

A woman was sent to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on Central Expressway (CTE), with two others also injured.

A video of the aftermath posted on YouTube showed that a massive jam developed on the CTE due to the crash.

CTE accident blocks off 2 lanes, all 5 lanes congested

The clip, taken from the upper deck of a bus, depicted a traffic snarl that spread across all five lanes of the expressway, with the OP wondering what had caused the congestion.

As they progressed over a flyover, the cause was revealed to be an apparent incident before the exit to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Upon closer inspection, several police vehicles, three ambulances and an Expressway Monitory & Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle were at the scene of the accident, which blocked off lanes 1 and 2.

A number of police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were also milling about.

At least 3 cars sustain observable damage

At least two cars involved in the accident had stopped perpendicular to traffic.

One of them was a black car whose hood was crumpled and folded up.

The other car had crashed into the road divider and sustained damage to its bonnet.

A third car’s boot was badly dented.

34-year-old woman sent to hospital after CTE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 5.30pm on Sunday (4 May).

It took place along the CTE in the direction towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), and involved five cars.

A 34-year-old female car passenger was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, said she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another two people suffered minor injuries. After being assessed, they declined to be sent to the hospital, SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

