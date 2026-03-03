Youths seen riding e-bikes & bicycles without helmets on S’pore’s roads, slammed by netizens

Singapore youths spotted riding on e-bikes and bicycles without helmets, cyclist pedals with hands off handlebars

Several recent incidents of youths riding e-bikes on Singapore’s roads without helmets have sparked criticism online.

A passing motorist commented that they didn’t seem to “care about their lives”.

Several social media posts show Singapore youths riding recklessly

On 1 March, a user posted several photos to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

The photos showed several boys riding down Jurong West Street 64, with four on e-bikes and one on a bicycle.

They wore no helmets or any other kind of safety gear.

The original poster (OP) complained that “young boys are risking their lives on the road” and hoped for better enforcement and education.

On the same day, the Instagram page @sgfollowsall posted a video taken by a car occupant. It showed two riders on an e-bike and one on a bicycle, riding down an unidentified road at night.

One of the e-bike riders rode in the middle of the road itself while the other two occupied the leftmost lane. None of them wore a helmet.

The cyclist took his hands off the handlebars and made various gestures while riding.

“Wah, this one don’t care about their life,” an occupant of the car commented.

Netizens call for more LTA enforcement against youths on e-bikes

Commenters on both social media posts criticised the youths, with one saying they had a “death wish” for riding without helmets.

Others called for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to act against the youths before a “blue tent” was needed for an accident.

According to the LTA’s rules, riders of Power-Assisted Bicycles (PABs) must have a registration plate on their vehicle, as well as be above 16 years old.

Both PAB riders and cyclists are also required wear helmets and ride as close to the left of the road as possible.

