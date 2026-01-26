Cyclist rides in ‘Superman’ position on Sembawang Road, netizens praise skill but criticise safety risks

Cyclist rides down Sembawang Road in ‘Superman’ position, overtakes other riders

A cyclist in Singapore recently caught netizens’ attention after being filmed riding down Sembawang Road in the daring “Superman” position, a cycling stunt more commonly seen in controlled environments than on public roads.

The clip, which surfaced on social media, drew mixed reactions online, with some praising the rider’s skill while others raised concerns over safety.

Notably, the cyclist was also not wearing a helmet.

Cyclist in Superman position overtakes fellow riders in Sembawang

The footage was shared by the @sgfollowsall Instagram page on 25 Jan, though it is unclear when the incident took place.

The video showed several cyclists riding along Sembawang Road, next to Montreal Green Park.

While most were cycling normally, one man in a light blue shirt was seen riding with his feet off the pedals.

He held a “Superman” pose, positioning his body almost parallel to the bicycle, or at least a close-enough attempt, with bent knees and a hunched back.

As he overtook them, the other cyclists glanced over, while the person filming could be heard giggling.

Towards the end of the video, the man in light blue switched back to a regular cycling position.

Netizens split between praise & criticism for cyclist

Some netizens couldn’t help but be impressed by the move, with one calling the rider “super talented”.

Others even joked that they had always wanted to try it themselves.

However, many commenters criticised the safety risks of attempting such a stunt on a public road.

Additionally, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) rules state that cyclists riding on roads are required to wear a helmet.

Superman position allows higher speed but comes with safety risks

The “Superman” position is a cycling technique where the rider stretches out parallel to the bicycle, with their legs extended behind them.

When travelling downhill, the position can allow for higher speeds due to improved aerodynamics.

In the video, the cyclist in light blue was seen quickly overtaking his fellow riders.

However, the position is banned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body for competitive cycling, due to safety concerns.

Despite its speed advantage, cyclists are far less stable while performing the technique, especially when navigating turns.

They may also struggle to get their feet back onto the pedals quickly if they need to react suddenly.

Also read: 6 cyclists ride recklessly & perform stunts on road in Orchard, charged for safety offences

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.