6 cyclists ride recklessly & perform stunts on road in Orchard, charged for safety offences

6 cyclists charged for performing stunts on road in Orchard

On Wednesday (9 Oct), six cyclists were charged for violating multiple Road Traffic Rules.

They were riding their bicycles recklessly and performing stunts along Orchard Road and Scotts Road on 10 May.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement that the cyclists, aged between 17 and 20, had ridden in a manner “that endangered both their safety and that of other road users”.

In a video uploaded to the ROADS.sg Facebook page on 11 May, the group was filmed swerving between lanes and doing wheelies in the middle of the road.

Cyclists received between two and four charges each

According to the Straits Times, each cyclist received between two to four charges for their antics.

Muhammad Aliyul Qadry Mohamad Razak, 20, faces four charges. They are:

Failure to keep to the left edge of the road

Failure to ride in an orderly manner with due regard to the safety of others

Riding without a helmet

Using a bicycle that is not equipped with a handbrake

Muhaidy Marhady, 20, faces two charges, namely:

Failure to keep to the left edge of the road

Cycling on the road without a helmet

Ahmad Noordinie Mohamed Noorshah and Muhammad Irfan Muhamad Noor, both aged 19, face two charges:

Failure to keep to the left edge of the road

Failure to ride in an orderly manner with due regard to the safety of others

The remaining two cyclists cannot be named as they are both aged 17, and are hence, protected under the Child and Young Persons Act.

One of them faces two charges, namely:

Failure to keep to the left edge of the road

Failure to ride in an orderly manner with due regard to the safety of others

Additionally, the other 17-year-old faces three charges. They are:

Failure to keep to the left edge of the road

Failure to ride in an orderly manner with due regard to the safety of others

Usage of mobile phone while cycling

Cyclists who performed stunts will return to court on 19 Nov

Under the Road Traffic Act, the usage of mobile phones while cycling carries a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both for first time offenders.

Meanwhile, the other offences carry a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term up to three months, or both.

The six cyclists will return to court on 19 Nov.

