Kind-hearted motorists halt traffic to guide family of chickens away from busy road in Upper Thomson

Family of chickens spotted attempting to cross busy Upper Thomson Road, motorists guide them away from danger

Motorists along Upper Thomson Road encountered an unusual traffic slowdown after a family of chickens was spotted attempting to cross the busy road.

On 23 Jan, a video uploaded by TikTok user @yolo_thuswetravel showed a mother hen and five chicks stranded in the middle of the road.

With cars continuing to pass by, the fowls appeared confused and overwhelmed, darting between lanes as they tried to make their way across.

The clip quickly caught attention online and has since garnered almost 600,000 views at the time of writing.

Kind-hearted motorists step in to help stranded chickens

In the video, the chickens cautiously make their way across the first few lanes.

However, upon reaching the third lane, oncoming traffic startled them, causing the birds to run in circles on the road.

Seeing the danger, several motorists stepped in to help.

A lorry driver slowed down, with its passenger extending his arm to signal to other vehicles in the adjacent lane to slow down and avoid the chickens.

Two motorcyclists were also seen stopping and gently guiding the flock, allowing the mother hen and her chicks to return to the sidewalk safely.

Netizens show appreciation for motorists

Netizens were quick to praise the motorists’ actions, with one commenting that the video had “restored my faith in humanity”.

Another thanked the lorry driver for alerting other road users and preventing a possible accident.

Some took a lighter approach, jokingly asking the classic question: “So why did the chicken cross the road?”

Others claimed they had spotted the same family of chickens in different parts of Singapore, including Alexandra Road, sparking amusement and curiosity online.

MS News has reached out to the original poster (OP) for more information.

