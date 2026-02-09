Kind-hearted motorists halt traffic to guide family of chickens away from busy road in Upper Thomson

flock of chicken attempt to cross road

Latest News Singapore Viral

Two motorcyclists and a lorry driver halted traffic and guided the chickens away from danger.

By - 9 Feb 2026, 3:08 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Family of chickens spotted attempting to cross busy Upper Thomson Road, motorists guide them away from danger

Motorists along Upper Thomson Road encountered an unusual traffic slowdown after a family of chickens was spotted attempting to cross the busy road.

On 23 Jan, a video uploaded by TikTok user @yolo_thuswetravel showed a mother hen and five chicks stranded in the middle of the road.

@yolo_thuswetravel

What a beautiful day to start with ! Human can be kind if you choose to be ! ❤️ ⚠️This is my original footage. Media use requires permission !⚠️

♬ original sound – YOLO_thuswetravel – YOLO_thuswetravel

With cars continuing to pass by, the fowls appeared confused and overwhelmed, darting between lanes as they tried to make their way across.

The clip quickly caught attention online and has since garnered almost 600,000 views at the time of writing.

Kind-hearted motorists step in to help stranded chickens

In the video, the chickens cautiously make their way across the first few lanes.

However, upon reaching the third lane, oncoming traffic startled them, causing the birds to run in circles on the road.

family of chickens startled

Source: TikTok

Seeing the danger, several motorists stepped in to help.

A lorry driver slowed down, with its passenger extending his arm to signal to other vehicles in the adjacent lane to slow down and avoid the chickens.

Lorry gesturing motorists to slow down

Source: TikTok

Two motorcyclists were also seen stopping and gently guiding the flock, allowing the mother hen and her chicks to return to the sidewalk safely.

Netizens show appreciation for motorists

Netizens were quick to praise the motorists’ actions, with one commenting that the video had “restored my faith in humanity”.

restored faith in humanity

Source: TikTok

Another thanked the lorry driver for alerting other road users and preventing a possible accident.

thanking lorry driver

Source: TikTok

Some took a lighter approach, jokingly asking the classic question: “So why did the chicken cross the road?”

why did the chicken cross the road

Source: TikTok

Others claimed they had spotted the same family of chickens in different parts of Singapore, including Alexandra Road, sparking amusement and curiosity online.

chicken family

Source: TikTok

MS News has reached out to the original poster (OP) for more information.

Also read: Pedestrians help chicken & chicks cross road near SMU, car stops to let them pass

Pedestrians help chicken & chicks cross road near SMU, car stops to let them pass

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from @yolo_thuswetravel on TikTok.

  • More From Author