PAP questions Pritam Singh’s M’sian podcast interview, WP says it ‘had no detrimental impact’

PAP asks why Pritam Singh spoke about S’pore politics to a foreign audience on podcast

The People’s Action Party (PAP) has raised “serious questions” over foreign interference in Singapore’s politics after Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was interviewed by a Malaysian podcast.

However, WP has replied that his appearance on the podcast “had no detrimental impact whatsoever on Singapore’s national interests”.

PAP asks why Pritam chose to give interview to M’sian podcast

PAP first responded to Mr Singh’s interview in a commentary, posted in its publication Petir on 30 June, titled: “What is Pritam Singh up to?”

Describing it as “his most comprehensive post-elections media interview”, it remarked that it was strange that he chose a podcast hosted by Malaysians and recorded in Malaysia.

The political podcast was hosted by former Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former UMNO information chief Shahril Hamdan.

The commentary said that this seemed to be “a deliberate decision” by Mr Singh as he had previously rejected invitations to appear on local podcasts.

S’pore’s affairs should be debated & decided by S’poreans: PAP

In a statement on Thursday (3 July), PAP said Mr Singh’s choice was “not merely a matter of platform preference” but involved a “fundamental principle”, that being:

Singapore’s domestic affairs should be debated and decided by Singaporeans, within Singapore.

It quoted former opposition MP Chiam See Tong, who said that the opposition must “not go around the world denouncing Singapore”.

PAP notes 3 recent incidents involving WP

PAP also noted three incidents in the recent past involving WP:

WP’s interactions with self-styled religious teacher Noor Deros, who claimed to have met WP candidates and expressed support over social media for WP during the 2025 General Election (GE2025) “misleading statements” made by WP candidate Harpreet Singh during GE2025 about PAP’s stance on a minority prime minister social media endorsements of WP candidates made by Malaysian politicians, “designed to encourage segments of Singaporean voters to vote along racial and religious lines”

The party said these incidents may prompt Singaporeans to ask:

Does Mr Singh truly stand by the principles he has stated? Or are they only invoked when convenient? Does he believe foreign involvement is acceptable when it benefits his party?

‘Politics should stop at the water’s edge’

PAP said Singapore and Malaysia have been observing a “careful boundary” of not commenting on each other’s politics and not influencing public opinion using each other’s media.

This “longstanding understanding” has served both nations well, and political leaders “who place national interest above partisan gain” are needed to maintain it, the party added, noting:

Politics should stop at the water’s edge. Singapore’s affairs are for Singaporeans to decide, based on what is best for our national interests.

‘No legal convention’ restricting Pritam’s freedom of speech: WP

In a response on the same day, WP said PAP was “opposing for the sake of opposing”.

It pointed out that Mr Singh, as Leader of the Opposition, is not a member of the executive.

Thus, “there is no legal convention that has been communicated to him which fetters his freedom of speech, locally or overseas”.

If such a guideline exists, “it should be made known”, it added.

PAP member said Pritam did well on podcast, claims WP

WP also said that the Singapore public’s reception to the interview was “positive”, adding:

It exemplified how a non-government Singaporean politician can speak fairly and frankly about Singapore and the Singapore Government, without denouncing either. This particular point continues to be well-received by many Singaporeans.

The party claimed that even an unnamed PAP member remarked, “Pritam did well” after viewing the podcast.

It was also alleged that other PAP members “happily posed for pictures” with one of the podcast hosts when he was in Singapore over the weekend.

PAP leaders also give interviews to foreign media: WP

WP then turned the argument back to the ruling party, saying that PAP leaders routinely give interviews to foreign media outlets, in which they share their views on domestic matters.

Some of these interviews have gone viral and were well-received by an international audience, WP noted, adding:

In these circumstances, no right-thinking individual would accuse the PAP of ‘foreign involvement’ to benefit the party.

As such, WP concluded that Mr Singh’s appearance on the podcast “had no detrimental impact whatsoever on Singapore’s national interests”.

Pritam says he does not aspire to be S’pore PM

During the 90 min-long podcast, which was posted on YouTube on 24 June, Mr Singh said he did not aspire to become Singapore’s Prime Minister as his role is to “normalise the idea of an opposition in Singapore”.

He also stated that WP aims to ensure one-third of the seats in Parliament belong to opposition MPs to give the ruling party “enough space to rule effectively” but be “in a position to expand” if the Government goes off course.

The opposition party does not go into elections with a “we are ready to form the government” approach as he doesn’t think that’s a recipe for a successful political campaign, he added.

