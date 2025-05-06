‘I voted based on the candidate’s capability’: Netizens explain why they switched from opposition to PAP in GE2025

Voters explain why they s witched from opposition to PAP t his e lection

Singapore’s recent General Election (GE2025) left many surprised, especially those who had high hopes for the Workers’ Party (WP). Despite fielding a solid team of candidates, the opposition failed to make significant inroads.

One Redditor, puzzled by the outcome, turned to r/askSingapore on 4 May to pose a bold question: Why did some voters switch from supporting the opposition to backing the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP)?

The OP admitted to feeling disappointed with the results, having expected WP to perform better. With most online conversations focusing on voters defecting from PAP to the opposition, the OP was keen to understand the opposite — why some former opposition supporters returned to PAP’s fold.

Netizens reveal why they voted PAP instead

Several Redditors responded candidly, offering insight into their decision-making process.

One voter said their choice boiled down to the capability of individual candidates, which they assessed based on rallies and party manifestos.

Another netizen echoed the sentiment, citing the quality of the opposition candidates and their lack of visibility as reasons for leaning towards the PAP.

One Redditor quoted a friend from Punggol GRC who said that the “WP’s brochure felt like a rant and focused too much on what PAP did wrong”.

Another Redditor who attended multiple WP rallies said they were put off by the excessive “mudslinging” directed at Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

The WP had contested eight constituencies, vying for 26 seats in the recent general election. Ultimately, the party won 10 seats across three constituencies: Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC, and Sengkang GRC.

In Lawrence Wong’s first election as Prime Minister, the PAP secured 87 out of 97 seats and garnered 65.57% of the popular vote.

