GE2025: PAP forms Govt with landslide 65.57% of votes, loses only Hougang, Aljunied & Sengkang

PAP vote share goes up, landslide win gives clear mandate to ruling party

The People’s Action Party (PAP) secured a landslide win at the 2025 General Election (GE2025) with a vote share of 65.57% — a more than 4-percentage-point increase from the 61.24% it garnered in GE2020.

This means it will form the next government, having secured a parliamentary supermajority.

PAP landslide means it has 87 seats

The PAP came out victorious in 87 out of a total of 97 seats, comprising 33 constituencies.

What the ruling party will be happy about is that it greatly increased its vote share in several constituencies, winning with large margins in SMCs like Queenstown (81.12%), Jurong Central (80.51%), Bukit Gombak (75.83%) and Marymount (70.70%).

It also won GRCs like Tanjong Pagar GRC (81.03%), Holland-Bukit Timah (79.29%), Jalan Besar GRC (75.21%) and Chua Chu Kang (63.59%) with a higher percentage of the votes compared with GE2020.

Its closest shave was in Jalan Kayu SMC, where NTUC chief Ng Chee Meng returned to Parliament with 51.47% of the vote.

WP retains Hougang, Aljunied & Sengkang, but doesn’t win any more

However, the PAP did not manage to prise Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC from the grip of the Workers’ Party (WP).

The incumbents handily won them with 62.17%, 59.68% and 56.31% of the vote respectively, consolidating themselves in these estates.

This means the WP will now have 10 elected MPs in the next Parliament — the same number that they had after GE2020.

It was a mixed bag for the WP, though, as they did not win any of the new constituencies that they contested.

However, they will possibly gain Non-Constituency MPs, with Mr Andre Low losing in Jalan Kayu by just about 800 votes and the Tampines GRC team getting 47.37%.

Disappointing night for PSP

It was a disappointing night for the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) as its “A-team” lost by a wide margin in West Coast-Jurong West GRC, receiving only 39.99% of the vote.

The negative result came after coming close to winning the then West Coast GRC in GE2020.

This means that after showing much promise, PSP again did not win in any of the constituencies that it contested in PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock’s final election.

The party will also likely lose its two Non-Constituency MP seats, which were occupied by Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa.

SDP results ‘upsetting’: Chee Soon Juan

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) will also be crushed by the results, especially in Bukit Panjang SMC.

SDP Chairman Paul Tambyah got just 38.59% of the vote, a steep drop compared with the 46.27% he received in GE2020.

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan told Channel NewsAsia that the results were “upsetting” and a “surprise”. He lost his own contest in Sembawang West SMC with a respectable 46.81% of the vote.

The party also lost out in Sembawang GRC (29.93%) and Marsiling Yew-Tee GRC (26.54%).

Embarrassing results for smaller opposition parties

Notably, several smaller opposition parties recorded embarrassing results that would cause them to lose their deposits.

For example, the People’s Power Party (PPP) and National Solidarity Party (NSP) waded into a four-way fight with PAP and WP in Tampines GRC, but both ended up with less than 1% of the vote each.

In Sembawang GRC, NSP got just 2.32%.

The People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR), too, did badly. In Radin Mas SMC, its candidate got just 7.36% — significantly lower than even independent candidate Darryl Lo (23.47%).

PAR chief Lim Tean, no less, won 8.35% of the vote in Potong Pasir SMC, much less than Singapore People’s Party candidate Williiamson Lee (22.47%).

At Ang Mo Kio GRC, the Singapore United Party (SUP) got 10.84%, but this was still more than the PPP’s 10.21%. However, both opposition teams will still lose their deposits.

In fact, the performances of the two young independent candidates outshone that of some parties, with Mountbatten SMC candidate Jeremy Tan getting 36.16% in his first campaign.

While neither of the independent candidates lost their deposits, 27 candidates in total from PPP, NSP, PAR and SUP lost theirs.

