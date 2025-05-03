GE2025: All the winners who will be in Parliament & losers who must try again next time

All the winners & losers as the dust settles on GE2025

As the dust settled on another General Election (GE), the People’s Action Party (PAP) formed the Government after enjoying a resounding win.

Here’s a summary of all the winners who will be in Parliament, as well as the losers this time round:

Aljunied GRC

WINNERS: Workers’ Party (59.68%)

Pritam Singh

Sylvia Lim

Gerald Giam

Fadli Fawzi

Kenneth Tiong

LOSERS: People’s Action Party (40.32%)

Faisal Abdul Aziz

Chan Hui Yuh

Daniel Liu

Jagathishwaran Rajo

Adrian Ang

Ang Mo Kio GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (78.95%)

Lee Hsien Loong

Darryl David

Nadia Ahmad Samdin

Victor Lye

Jasmin Lau

LOSERS: People’s Power Party (10.21%)

William Lim

Martinn Ho

Heng Zheng Dao

Samuel Lee

Thaddeus Thomas

Singapore United Party (10.84%)

Noraini Yunus

Andy Zhu

Vincent Ng

Ridhuan Chandran

Nigel Ng

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

WNNERS: People’s Action Party (75.21%)

Chee Hong Tat

Saktiandi Supaat

Elysa Chen

Cai Yinzhou

LOSERS: Singapore People’s Party (24.79%)

Steve Chia

Melvyn Chiu

Muhammad Norhakim

Lim Rui Xian

Bukit Gombak SMC WINNER: People’s Action Party — Low Yen Ling (75.83%) LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Harish Pillay (24.17%) Bukit Panjang SMC WINNER: People’s Action Party — Liang Eng Hwa (61.41%)

LOSER: Singapore Democratic Party — Paul Tambyah (38.59%)

Chua Chu Kang GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (63.59%)

Tan See Leng

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim

Jeffrey Siow

Choo Pei Ling

LOSERS: Progress Singapore Party (36.41%)

A’bas Kasmani

Wendy Low

S. Nallakaruppan

Lawrence Pek

East Coast GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (58.76%)

Edwin Tong

Tan Kiat How

Jessica Tan

Dinesh Vasu Dash

Hazlina Abdul Halim

LOSERS: Workers’ Party (41.24%)

Yee Jenn Jong

Nathaniel Koh

Paris V. Parameswari

Sufyan Mikhail Putra

Jasper Kuan

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (79.29%)

Vivian Balakrishnan

Sim Ann

Christopher de Souza

Edward Chia

LOSERS: Red Dot United (20.71%)

Fazli Talip

Emily Woo

Sharad Kumar

Nizar Subair

Hougang SMC

WINNER: Workers’ Party — Dennis Tan (62.17%)

LOSER: People’s Action Party — Marshall Lim (37.83%)

Jalan Besar GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (75.21%)

Josephine Teo

Denise Phua

Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah

Shawn Loh

LOSERS: People’s Alliance for Reform (24.79%)

Mohamad Hamim Aliyas

Vigneswari V. Ramachandran

Sarina Abu Hassan

Chiu Shin Kong

Jalan Kayu SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Ng Chee Meng (51.47%)

LOSER: Workers’ Party — Andre Low (48.53%)

Jurong Central SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Xie Yao Quan (80.51%)

LOSER: Red Dot United — Kala Manickam (19.49%)

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (76.66%)

Grace Fu

Murali Pillai

Rahayu Mahzam

Lee Hong Chuang

David Hoe

LOSERS: Red Dot United (23.34%)

Osman Sulaiman

Liyana Dhamirah

Ben Puah

Marcus Neo

Harish Mohanadas

Kebun Baru SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Henry Kwek (68.5%)

LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Tony Tan (31.5%)

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

WALKOVER: People’s Action Party

Seah Kian Peng

Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim

Tin Pei Ling

Diana Pang

Goh Pei Ming

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (73.46%)

Lawrence Wong

Zaqy Mohamad

Alex Yam

Hany Soh

LOSERS: Singapore Democratic Party (26.54%)

Alec Tok

Gigene Wong

Jufri Salim

Ariffin Sha

Marymount SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Gan Siow Huang (70.70%)

LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Jeffrey Khoo (29.30%)

Mountbatten SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Gho Sze Kee (63.84%)

LOSER: Independent — Jeremy Tan (36.16%)

Nee Soon GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (73.81%)

K. Shanmugam

Jackson Lam

Goh Hanyan

Lee Hui Ying

Syed Harun Alhabsyi

LOSERS: Red Dot United (26.19%)

Ravi Philemon

David Foo

Sharon Lin

Syed Alwi Ahmad

Pang Heng Chuan

Pasir Ris-Changi GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (67.66%)

Indranee Rajah

Desmond Tan

Sharael Taha

Valerie Lee

LOSERS: Singapore Democratic Alliance (32.34%)

Desmond Lim

Abu Mohamed

Harminder Pal Singh

Chia Yun Kai

Pioneer SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Patrick Tay (65.42%)

LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Stephanie Tan (34.58%)

Potong Pasir SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Alex Yeo (69.18%)

LOSERS: Singapore People’s Party — Williiamson Lee (22.47%)

People’s Alliance for Reform — Lim Tean (8.35%)

Punggol GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (55.17%)

Gan Kim Yong

Janil Puthucheary

Sun Xueling

Yeo Wan Ling

LOSERS: Workers’ Party (44.83%)

Harpreet Singh

Jackson Au

Alia Mattar

Alexis Dang

Queenstown SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Eric Chua (81.12%)

LOSER: People’s Alliance for Reform — Mahaboob Batcha (18.88%)

Radin Mas SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Melvin Yong (69.17%)

LOSERS: Independent — Darryl Lo (23.47%)

People’s Alliance for Reform — Kumar Appavoo (7.36%)

Sembawang GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (67.75%)

Ong Ye Kung

Vikram Nair

Mariam Jaafar

Gabriel Lam

Ng Shi Xuan

LOSERS: Singapore Democratic Party (29.93%)

James Gomez

Bryan Lim

Alfred Tan

Damanhuri Abas

Surayah Akbar

National Solidarity Party (2.32%)

Spencer Ng

Yadzeth Hairis

Raiyian Chia

Verina Ong

Lee Wei

Sembawang West SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Poh Li San (53.19%)

LOSER: Singapore Democratic Party — Chee Soon Juan (46.81%)

Sengkang GRC

WINNERS: Workers’ Party (56.31%)

Jamus Lim

He Ting Ru

Louis Chua

Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik

LOSERS: People’s Action Party (43.69%)

Lam Pin Min

Theodora Lai

Elmie Nekmat

Bernadette Giam

Tampines GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (52.02%)

Masagos Zulkifli

Koh Poh Koon

Baey Yam Keng

Charlene Chen

David Neo

LOSERS: Workers’ Party (47.37%)

Faisal Manap

Jimmy Tan

Michael Thng

Ong Lue Ping

Eileen Chong

People’s Power Party (0.43%)

Goh Meng Seng

Peter Soh

Vere Nathan

Arbaah Haroun

Derrick Sim

National Solidarity Party (0.18%)

Reno Fong

Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad

Eugene Yeo

Zee Phay

Thamilselvan Karuppaya

Tampines Changkat SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Desmond Choo (56.17%)

LOSER: Workers’ Party — Kenneth Foo (43.83%)

Tanjong Pagar GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (81.03%)

Chan Chun Sing

Alvin Tan

Joan Pereira

Rachel Ong

Foo Cexiang

LOSERS: People’s Alliance for Reform (18.97%)

Han Hui Hui

Prabu Ramachandran

Nadarajan Selvamani

Rickson Giauw

Soh Lian Chye

West Coast-Jurong West GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (60.01%)

Desmond Lee

Shawn Huang

Ang Wei Neng

Hamid Razak

Cassandra Lee

LOSERS: Progress Singapore Party (39.99%)

Tan Cheng Bock

Leong Mun Wai

Hazel Poa

Sani Ismail

Sumarleki Amjah

Yio Chu Kang SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Yip Hon Weng (78.73%)

LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Michael Fang (21.27%)

Featured image adapted from People’s Action Party on Facebook and Workers’ Party on Facebook.