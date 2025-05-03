 SG Election Notice
GE 2025: Click here for the latest updates.

GE2025: All the winners who will be in Parliament & losers who must try again next time

General Elections Latest News

PAP formed the Government after enjoying a resounding win.

By - 4 May 2025, 2:03 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

All the winners & losers as the dust settles on GE2025

As the dust settled on another General Election (GE), the People’s Action Party (PAP) formed the Government after enjoying a resounding win.

Here’s a summary of all the winners who will be in Parliament, as well as the losers this time round:

Aljunied GRC

WINNERS: Workers’ Party (59.68%)

  • Pritam Singh
  • Sylvia Lim
  • Gerald Giam
  • Fadli Fawzi
  • Kenneth Tiong

Source: The Workers’ Party on Facebook

LOSERS: People’s Action Party (40.32%)

  • Faisal Abdul Aziz
  • Chan Hui Yuh
  • Daniel Liu
  • Jagathishwaran Rajo
  • Adrian Ang

Ang Mo Kio GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (78.95%)

  • Lee Hsien Loong
  • Darryl David
  • Nadia Ahmad Samdin
  • Victor Lye
  • Jasmin Lau

LOSERS: People’s Power Party (10.21%)

  • William Lim
  • Martinn Ho
  • Heng Zheng Dao
  • Samuel Lee
  • Thaddeus Thomas

Singapore United Party (10.84%)

  • Noraini Yunus
  • Andy Zhu
  • Vincent Ng
  • Ridhuan Chandran
  • Nigel Ng

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

WNNERS: People’s Action Party (75.21%)

  • Chee Hong Tat
  • Saktiandi Supaat
  • Elysa Chen
  • Cai Yinzhou

LOSERS: Singapore People’s Party (24.79%)

  • Steve Chia
  • Melvyn Chiu
  • Muhammad Norhakim
  • Lim Rui Xian

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Low Yen Ling (75.83%)

LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Harish Pillay (24.17%)

Bukit Panjang SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Liang Eng Hwa (61.41%)

LOSER: Singapore Democratic Party — Paul Tambyah (38.59%)

Chua Chu Kang GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (63.59%)

  • Tan See Leng
  • Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim
  • Jeffrey Siow
  • Choo Pei Ling

Source: People’s Action Party on Facebook

LOSERS: Progress Singapore Party (36.41%)

  • A’bas Kasmani
  • Wendy Low
  • S. Nallakaruppan
  • Lawrence Pek

East Coast GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (58.76%)

  • Edwin Tong
  • Tan Kiat How
  • Jessica Tan
  • Dinesh Vasu Dash
  • Hazlina Abdul Halim

LOSERS: Workers’ Party (41.24%)

  • Yee Jenn Jong
  • Nathaniel Koh
  • Paris V. Parameswari
  • Sufyan Mikhail Putra
  • Jasper Kuan

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (79.29%)

  • Vivian Balakrishnan
  • Sim Ann
  • Christopher de Souza
  • Edward Chia

LOSERS: Red Dot United (20.71%)

  • Fazli Talip
  • Emily Woo
  • Sharad Kumar
  • Nizar Subair

Hougang SMC

WINNER: Workers’ Party — Dennis Tan (62.17%)

Source: The Workers’ Party on Facebook

LOSER: People’s Action Party — Marshall Lim (37.83%)

Jalan Besar GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (75.21%)

  • Josephine Teo
  • Denise Phua
  • Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah
  • Shawn Loh

LOSERS: People’s Alliance for Reform (24.79%)

  • Mohamad Hamim Aliyas
  • Vigneswari V. Ramachandran
  • Sarina Abu Hassan
  • Chiu Shin Kong

Jalan Kayu SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Ng Chee Meng (51.47%)

LOSER: Workers’ Party — Andre Low (48.53%)

Jurong Central SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Xie Yao Quan (80.51%)

LOSER: Red Dot United — Kala Manickam (19.49%)

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (76.66%)

  • Grace Fu
  • Murali Pillai
  • Rahayu Mahzam
  • Lee Hong Chuang
  • David Hoe

Source: People’s Action Party on Facebook

LOSERS: Red Dot United (23.34%)

  • Osman Sulaiman
  • Liyana Dhamirah
  • Ben Puah
  • Marcus Neo
  • Harish Mohanadas

Kebun Baru SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Henry Kwek (68.5%)

LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Tony Tan (31.5%)

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

WALKOVER: People’s Action Party

  • Seah Kian Peng
  • Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim
  • Tin Pei Ling
  • Diana Pang
  • Goh Pei Ming

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (73.46%)

  • Lawrence Wong
  • Zaqy Mohamad
  • Alex Yam
  • Hany Soh

LOSERS: Singapore Democratic Party (26.54%)

  • Alec Tok
  • Gigene Wong
  • Jufri Salim
  • Ariffin Sha

Marymount SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Gan Siow Huang (70.70%)

LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Jeffrey Khoo (29.30%)

Mountbatten SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Gho Sze Kee (63.84%)

LOSER: Independent — Jeremy Tan (36.16%)

Nee Soon GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (73.81%)

  • K. Shanmugam
  • Jackson Lam
  • Goh Hanyan
  • Lee Hui Ying
  • Syed Harun Alhabsyi

LOSERS: Red Dot United (26.19%)

  • Ravi Philemon
  • David Foo
  • Sharon Lin
  • Syed Alwi Ahmad
  • Pang Heng Chuan

Pasir Ris-Changi GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (67.66%)

  • Indranee Rajah
  • Desmond Tan
  • Sharael Taha
  • Valerie Lee

LOSERS: Singapore Democratic Alliance (32.34%)

  • Desmond Lim
  • Abu Mohamed
  • Harminder Pal Singh
  • Chia Yun Kai

Pioneer SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Patrick Tay (65.42%)

LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Stephanie Tan (34.58%)

Potong Pasir SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Alex Yeo (69.18%)

LOSERS: Singapore People’s Party — Williiamson Lee (22.47%)

People’s Alliance for Reform — Lim Tean (8.35%)

Punggol GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (55.17%)

  • Gan Kim Yong
  • Janil Puthucheary
  • Sun Xueling
  • Yeo Wan Ling

Source: People’s Action Party on Facebook

LOSERS: Workers’ Party (44.83%)

  • Harpreet Singh
  • Jackson Au
  • Alia Mattar
  • Alexis Dang

Queenstown SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Eric Chua (81.12%)

LOSER: People’s Alliance for Reform — Mahaboob Batcha (18.88%)

Radin Mas SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Melvin Yong (69.17%)

LOSERS: Independent — Darryl Lo (23.47%)

People’s Alliance for Reform — Kumar Appavoo (7.36%)

Sembawang GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (67.75%)

  • Ong Ye Kung
  • Vikram Nair
  • Mariam Jaafar
  • Gabriel Lam
  • Ng Shi Xuan

LOSERS: Singapore Democratic Party (29.93%)

  • James Gomez
  • Bryan Lim
  • Alfred Tan
  • Damanhuri Abas
  • Surayah Akbar

National Solidarity Party (2.32%)

  • Spencer Ng
  • Yadzeth Hairis
  • Raiyian Chia
  • Verina Ong
  • Lee Wei

Sembawang West SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Poh Li San (53.19%)

LOSER: Singapore Democratic Party — Chee Soon Juan (46.81%)

Sengkang GRC

WINNERS: Workers’ Party (56.31%)

  • Jamus Lim
  • He Ting Ru
  • Louis Chua
  • Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik

Source: The Workers’ Party on Facebook

LOSERS: People’s Action Party (43.69%)

  • Lam Pin Min
  • Theodora Lai
  • Elmie Nekmat
  • Bernadette Giam

Tampines GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (52.02%)

  • Masagos Zulkifli
  • Koh Poh Koon
  • Baey Yam Keng
  • Charlene Chen
  • David Neo

LOSERS: Workers’ Party (47.37%)

  • Faisal Manap
  • Jimmy Tan
  • Michael Thng
  • Ong Lue Ping
  • Eileen Chong

People’s Power Party (0.43%)

  • Goh Meng Seng
  • Peter Soh
  • Vere Nathan
  • Arbaah Haroun
  • Derrick Sim

National Solidarity Party (0.18%)

  • Reno Fong
  • Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad
  • Eugene Yeo
  • Zee Phay
  • Thamilselvan Karuppaya

Tampines Changkat SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Desmond Choo (56.17%)

LOSER: Workers’ Party — Kenneth Foo (43.83%)

Tanjong Pagar GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (81.03%)

  • Chan Chun Sing
  • Alvin Tan
  • Joan Pereira
  • Rachel Ong
  • Foo Cexiang

LOSERS: People’s Alliance for Reform (18.97%)

  • Han Hui Hui
  • Prabu Ramachandran
  • Nadarajan Selvamani
  • Rickson Giauw
  • Soh Lian Chye

West Coast-Jurong West GRC

WINNERS: People’s Action Party (60.01%)

  • Desmond Lee
  • Shawn Huang
  • Ang Wei Neng
  • Hamid Razak
  • Cassandra Lee

LOSERS: Progress Singapore Party (39.99%)

  • Tan Cheng Bock
  • Leong Mun Wai
  • Hazel Poa
  • Sani Ismail
  • Sumarleki Amjah

Yio Chu Kang SMC

WINNER: People’s Action Party — Yip Hon Weng (78.73%)

LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Michael Fang (21.27%)

Also read: GE2025: PAP forms Govt with landslide 65.57% of votes, loses only Hougang, Aljunied & Sengkang

GE2025: PAP forms Govt with landslide 65.57% of votes, loses only Hougang, Aljunied & Sengkang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from People’s Action Party on Facebook and Workers’ Party on Facebook.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author