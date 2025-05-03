GE2025: All the winners who will be in Parliament & losers who must try again next time

All the winners & losers as the dust settles on GE2025
As the dust settled on another General Election (GE), the People’s Action Party (PAP) formed the Government after enjoying a resounding win.
Here’s a summary of all the winners who will be in Parliament, as well as the losers this time round:
Aljunied GRC
WINNERS: Workers’ Party (59.68%)
- Pritam Singh
- Sylvia Lim
- Gerald Giam
- Fadli Fawzi
- Kenneth Tiong
LOSERS: People’s Action Party (40.32%)
- Faisal Abdul Aziz
- Chan Hui Yuh
- Daniel Liu
- Jagathishwaran Rajo
- Adrian Ang
Ang Mo Kio GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (78.95%)
- Lee Hsien Loong
- Darryl David
- Nadia Ahmad Samdin
- Victor Lye
- Jasmin Lau
LOSERS: People’s Power Party (10.21%)
- William Lim
- Martinn Ho
- Heng Zheng Dao
- Samuel Lee
- Thaddeus Thomas
Singapore United Party (10.84%)
- Noraini Yunus
- Andy Zhu
- Vincent Ng
- Ridhuan Chandran
- Nigel Ng
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC
WNNERS: People’s Action Party (75.21%)
- Chee Hong Tat
- Saktiandi Supaat
- Elysa Chen
- Cai Yinzhou
LOSERS: Singapore People’s Party (24.79%)
- Steve Chia
- Melvyn Chiu
- Muhammad Norhakim
- Lim Rui Xian
Bukit Gombak SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Low Yen Ling (75.83%)
LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Harish Pillay (24.17%)
Bukit Panjang SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Liang Eng Hwa (61.41%)
LOSER: Singapore Democratic Party — Paul Tambyah (38.59%)
Chua Chu Kang GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (63.59%)
- Tan See Leng
- Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim
- Jeffrey Siow
- Choo Pei Ling
LOSERS: Progress Singapore Party (36.41%)
- A’bas Kasmani
- Wendy Low
- S. Nallakaruppan
- Lawrence Pek
East Coast GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (58.76%)
- Edwin Tong
- Tan Kiat How
- Jessica Tan
- Dinesh Vasu Dash
- Hazlina Abdul Halim
LOSERS: Workers’ Party (41.24%)
- Yee Jenn Jong
- Nathaniel Koh
- Paris V. Parameswari
- Sufyan Mikhail Putra
- Jasper Kuan
Holland-Bukit Timah GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (79.29%)
- Vivian Balakrishnan
- Sim Ann
- Christopher de Souza
- Edward Chia
LOSERS: Red Dot United (20.71%)
- Fazli Talip
- Emily Woo
- Sharad Kumar
- Nizar Subair
Hougang SMC
WINNER: Workers’ Party — Dennis Tan (62.17%)
LOSER: People’s Action Party — Marshall Lim (37.83%)
Jalan Besar GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (75.21%)
- Josephine Teo
- Denise Phua
- Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah
- Shawn Loh
LOSERS: People’s Alliance for Reform (24.79%)
- Mohamad Hamim Aliyas
- Vigneswari V. Ramachandran
- Sarina Abu Hassan
- Chiu Shin Kong
Jalan Kayu SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Ng Chee Meng (51.47%)
LOSER: Workers’ Party — Andre Low (48.53%)
Jurong Central SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Xie Yao Quan (80.51%)
LOSER: Red Dot United — Kala Manickam (19.49%)
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (76.66%)
- Grace Fu
- Murali Pillai
- Rahayu Mahzam
- Lee Hong Chuang
- David Hoe
LOSERS: Red Dot United (23.34%)
- Osman Sulaiman
- Liyana Dhamirah
- Ben Puah
- Marcus Neo
- Harish Mohanadas
Kebun Baru SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Henry Kwek (68.5%)
LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Tony Tan (31.5%)
Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC
WALKOVER: People’s Action Party
- Seah Kian Peng
- Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim
- Tin Pei Ling
- Diana Pang
- Goh Pei Ming
Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (73.46%)
- Lawrence Wong
- Zaqy Mohamad
- Alex Yam
- Hany Soh
LOSERS: Singapore Democratic Party (26.54%)
- Alec Tok
- Gigene Wong
- Jufri Salim
- Ariffin Sha
Marymount SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Gan Siow Huang (70.70%)
LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Jeffrey Khoo (29.30%)
Mountbatten SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Gho Sze Kee (63.84%)
LOSER: Independent — Jeremy Tan (36.16%)
Nee Soon GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (73.81%)
- K. Shanmugam
- Jackson Lam
- Goh Hanyan
- Lee Hui Ying
- Syed Harun Alhabsyi
LOSERS: Red Dot United (26.19%)
- Ravi Philemon
- David Foo
- Sharon Lin
- Syed Alwi Ahmad
- Pang Heng Chuan
Pasir Ris-Changi GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (67.66%)
- Indranee Rajah
- Desmond Tan
- Sharael Taha
- Valerie Lee
LOSERS: Singapore Democratic Alliance (32.34%)
- Desmond Lim
- Abu Mohamed
- Harminder Pal Singh
- Chia Yun Kai
Pioneer SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Patrick Tay (65.42%)
LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Stephanie Tan (34.58%)
Potong Pasir SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Alex Yeo (69.18%)
LOSERS: Singapore People’s Party — Williiamson Lee (22.47%)
People’s Alliance for Reform — Lim Tean (8.35%)
Punggol GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (55.17%)
- Gan Kim Yong
- Janil Puthucheary
- Sun Xueling
- Yeo Wan Ling
LOSERS: Workers’ Party (44.83%)
- Harpreet Singh
- Jackson Au
- Alia Mattar
- Alexis Dang
Queenstown SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Eric Chua (81.12%)
LOSER: People’s Alliance for Reform — Mahaboob Batcha (18.88%)
Radin Mas SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Melvin Yong (69.17%)
LOSERS: Independent — Darryl Lo (23.47%)
People’s Alliance for Reform — Kumar Appavoo (7.36%)
Sembawang GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (67.75%)
- Ong Ye Kung
- Vikram Nair
- Mariam Jaafar
- Gabriel Lam
- Ng Shi Xuan
LOSERS: Singapore Democratic Party (29.93%)
- James Gomez
- Bryan Lim
- Alfred Tan
- Damanhuri Abas
- Surayah Akbar
National Solidarity Party (2.32%)
- Spencer Ng
- Yadzeth Hairis
- Raiyian Chia
- Verina Ong
- Lee Wei
Sembawang West SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Poh Li San (53.19%)
LOSER: Singapore Democratic Party — Chee Soon Juan (46.81%)
Sengkang GRC
WINNERS: Workers’ Party (56.31%)
- Jamus Lim
- He Ting Ru
- Louis Chua
- Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik
LOSERS: People’s Action Party (43.69%)
- Lam Pin Min
- Theodora Lai
- Elmie Nekmat
- Bernadette Giam
Tampines GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (52.02%)
- Masagos Zulkifli
- Koh Poh Koon
- Baey Yam Keng
- Charlene Chen
- David Neo
LOSERS: Workers’ Party (47.37%)
- Faisal Manap
- Jimmy Tan
- Michael Thng
- Ong Lue Ping
- Eileen Chong
People’s Power Party (0.43%)
- Goh Meng Seng
- Peter Soh
- Vere Nathan
- Arbaah Haroun
- Derrick Sim
National Solidarity Party (0.18%)
- Reno Fong
- Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad
- Eugene Yeo
- Zee Phay
- Thamilselvan Karuppaya
Tampines Changkat SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Desmond Choo (56.17%)
LOSER: Workers’ Party — Kenneth Foo (43.83%)
Tanjong Pagar GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (81.03%)
- Chan Chun Sing
- Alvin Tan
- Joan Pereira
- Rachel Ong
- Foo Cexiang
LOSERS: People’s Alliance for Reform (18.97%)
- Han Hui Hui
- Prabu Ramachandran
- Nadarajan Selvamani
- Rickson Giauw
- Soh Lian Chye
West Coast-Jurong West GRC
WINNERS: People’s Action Party (60.01%)
- Desmond Lee
- Shawn Huang
- Ang Wei Neng
- Hamid Razak
- Cassandra Lee
LOSERS: Progress Singapore Party (39.99%)
- Tan Cheng Bock
- Leong Mun Wai
- Hazel Poa
- Sani Ismail
- Sumarleki Amjah
Yio Chu Kang SMC
WINNER: People’s Action Party — Yip Hon Weng (78.73%)
LOSER: Progress Singapore Party — Michael Fang (21.27%)
