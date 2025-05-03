‘We go again’: WP supporters cheer on despite losing Punggol, Jalan Kayu & Tampines in GE2025

WP supporters fill Hougang coffeeshop & Serangoon stadium on Polling Day

As Singaporeans awaited the election results on 3 May, scenes of excitement and quiet tension unfolded across Workers’ Party (WP) strongholds, where both supporters and candidates anxiously awaited the election results that could shape the nation’s political landscape.

The WP had contested in eight constituencies for a total of 26 seats. In the end, it managed to secure 10 seats in 3 constituencies, namely Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC, and Sengkang GRC.

By the time the final results were announced late into the night, cheers and emotional hugs erupted in Serangoon stadium and a coffeeshop in Hougang.

Supporters stood up and applauded, some visibly emotional as they watched WP leaders address the supporters.

However, there was a small sense of disappointment in the air as the party failed to break new ground in Punggol, where many were impressed by lawyer Harpreet Singh Nehal.

Such was also the case in Jalan Kayu SMC, where Andre Low was narrowly edged out by the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Ng Chee Meng.

Danial Lutfi, 22, a first-time voter, told MS News: “Well, first of all, I think it was very surprising to say the least. I was honestly expecting for the PAP to lose a bit of the vote share, but it ended up beyond my wildest expectations.”

“I think if there was a silver lining, it’s the fact that WP managed to hold their own at this election compared to the other opposition parties which saw major losses,” Mr Lutfi, a university student, added.

Watch party started early in Hougang

In Hougang, a crowd had gathered at the legendary coffeeshop at Block 322, Hougang Avenue 5 as early as 6pm — two hours before the polls closed.

Known for its loyal voter base and deep party roots, Yen Fei Lai Eating House was abuzz with energy as residents and families trickled in to watch the results unfold.

Conversations flowed over cups of coffee, tea, and beer, with many glued to their phones for live updates. Even a sudden blackout that plunged the coffeeshop into darkness momentarily could not dampen their spirits.

Raymond Lim, 62, a WP supporter, told MS News: “I’ve been here since one o’clock, way ahead of time to watch the crowd. It’s my second time at this coffee shop — I was here five years ago as well. I’m here to support the Hammer Party.”

“I’m confident Punggol will win, followed by Sengkang and Aljunied. I plan to stay until the results are all out before I leave,” Mr Lim, a bus driver, added.

Workers’ Party supporters gather at Serangoon stadium

Meanwhile, at the assigned WP assembly area, Serangoon stadium, an equally spirited crowd had formed since it opened at 8pm.

Dressed in the party’s signature blue, volunteers and members mingled in the stadium, eyes fixed on their devices and giant screens as early sample counting began.

The buzz inside the stadium grew steadily as night fell, with reporters, photographers, and supporters positioning themselves for the results.

David Yeo, 55, a store manager who was at Serangoon Stadium, shared with MS News: “Hopefully, I just pray that every Workers’ Party candidate involved in the general election makes it to parliament to help us solve our problems.”

Pritam Singh thanks WP supporters for mandate

At the stadium, a wave of applause and cheers erupted as candidates emerged to thank supporters, with many taking the time to personally greet volunteers and media personnel.

Pritam Singh, WP chief, said after Aljunied’s win: “Thank you very much for your mandate. Thank you very much for your strong show of support for this Workers’ Party team.”

“We start work again tomorrow, and we go again. Your support has been so important in the mission of achieving and working towards a more balanced parliament. That work also continues,” he added.

Also read: GE2025: WP wins Aljunied GRC with 60% of votes, retains constituency for 4th straight term

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.