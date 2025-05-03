GE2025: WP wins Aljunied GRC with 60% of votes, retains constituency for 4th straight term

WP team led by Prtiam Singh wins Aljunied GRC in GE2025

The Workers’ Party’s (WP) ‘A’ team led by Pritam Singh has successfully retained Aljunied GRC with a vote share of 59.7%.

This means Aljunied GRC will be represented by opposition members of parliament (MPs) for a fourth consecutive term since 2011.

The winning slate of WP candidates includes:

Pritam Singh (WP Secretary-General)

Sylvia Lim (WP Chairperson)

Gerald Giam

Kenneth Tiong

Fadli Fawzi

Meanwhile, the People’s Action Party (PAP) team, comprising four fresh faces, secured 40.3% of the votes.

WP Aljunied team saw changes ahead of the election

Aljunied GRC has been an opposition ward since 2011, when former WP chief Low Thia Khiang moved from Hougang SMC to contest the larger constituency.

In July 2023, however, the WP’s Aljunied GRC team was struck by a scandal that involved Leon Perera — MP for the Serangoon ward — and fellow WP member Nicole Seah.

Perera resigned shortly after, and his duties were distributed among the remaining Aljunied MPs.

In the lead-up to the Nomination Day for GE2025, there were seemingly rumours that Pritam Singh could leave Aljunied GRC to contest in another constituency.

Alas, on Nomination Day, it was revealed that the WP chief will be contesting in the Aljunied GRC along with new faces Kenneth Tiong and Fadli Fawzi.

Meanwhile, WP Vice-Chairman Faisal Manap, who has been an Aljunied GRC MP since 2011, was deployed to Tampines GRC.

Also read: WP Chief Pritam Singh to contest Aljunied GRC alongside Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Kenneth Tiong & Fadli Fawzi

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.