GE2025 Sample Count: PAP has narrow 54% lead in Punggol GRC, WP leads comfortably in Aljunied & Sengkang

GE2025 sample count results indicate close contest in Sembawang West & Punggol GRC

The sample count results for the 2025 General Election have started trickling in as polls closed at 8pm today.

Here are the sample count results announced so far:

Single Member Constituencies (SMC)

Bukit Gombak: PAP 75% > PSP 25%

> PSP 25% Bukit Panjang: PAP 62% > SDP 38%

> SDP 38% Hougang:

Jalan Kayu:

Jurong Central: PAP 81% > RDU 19%

> RDU 19% Kebun Baru: PAP 66% > PSP 34%

> PSP 34% Marymount: PAP 71% > PSP 29%

> PSP 29% Mountbatten: PAP 62% > INDP 38%

> INDP 38% Pioneer: PAP 66% > PSP 34%

Potong Pasir: PAP 71% > PAR 8% > SPP 21%

> PAR 8% > SPP 21% Queenstown: PAP 82% > PAR 18%

PAR 18% Radin Mas: PAP 69% > INDP 24% > PAR 7%

> INDP 24% > PAR 7% Sembawang West: PAP 53% > SDP 47%

> SDP 47% Tampines Changkat: PAP 55% > WP 45%

> WP 45% Yio Chu Kang: PAP 76% > PAR 24%

4-Member Group Representation Constituencies (GRC)

Bishan-Toa Payoh: PAP 75% > SDP 25%

> SDP 25% Chua Chu Kang: PAP 63% > PSP 37%

PSP 37% Holland-Bukit Timah: PAP 80% > RDU 20%

> RDU 20% Jalan Besar:

Marsiling-Yew Tee: PAP 74% > SDP 26%

> SDP 26% Pasir Ris-Changi: PAP 67% > 33%

> 33% Punggol: PAP 54% > WP 46%

> WP 46% Sengkang: WP 56% > 44%

5-Member GRC

Aljunied: WP 59% > PAP 41%

> PAP 41% Ang Mo Kio: PAP 79% > SUP 11% > PPP 10%

> SUP 11% > PPP 10% East Coast:

Jurong East-Bukit Batok: PAP 76% > RDU 24%

> RDU 24% Nee Soon:

Sembawang

Tampines

Tanjong Pagar: PAP 81% > PAR 19%

> PAR 19% West Coast-Jurong West: PAP 61% > PSP 39%

Introduced in 2015 “to prevent speculation and misinformation”

Introduced in 2015, the sample count aims to “prevent speculation and misinformation from unofficial sources” while the counting process is underway.

From each polling station, a counting assistant grabs 100 ballot papers and counts the number of votes for each candidate or group of candidates, in the case of single member constituencies (SMC) and group representation constituencies (GRC) respectively.

The votes are then added up, and weightage is adjusted based on the number of votes cast at each polling station.

The sample count results from the last two elections have been relatively accurate.

In 2015, the error margins between the sample count results and the actual results fell between 1.21% and 4%.

The error margins were similar for the 2020 General Election, which fell between 1.15% and 3.46%.

Generally, the error margins are larger for SMCs compared to GRCs.

Also read: WP Take Lead In Sengkang & Aljunied For GE2020 Sample Count Results, PAP Ahead In 28 Areas

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.