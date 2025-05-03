GE2025: PAP’s Ng Chee Meng wins Jalan Kayu SMC with 51% of votes, returns to Parliament after 5-year ‘hiatus’

PAP’s Ng Chee Meng wins Jalan Kayu contest against WP’s Andre Low

Former education minister Ng Chee Meng will return to Parliament after winning the one-on-one showdown at Jalan Kayu SMC against the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Andre Low.

The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Mr Ng won 51.5% of the votes while Mr Low had a vote share of 48.5%.

First voted into Parliament in 2015, Mr Ng was also one of the PAP candidates who contested Sengkang GRC in the 2020 General Election and lost.

Jalan Kayu SMC candidates subject to controversies during campaigning period

In the lead-up to Nomination Day, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) chief Mr Ng indicated that he would like to be elected into Parliament based “on his (my) own merit” and not “parachuted into a safer seat”.

On Nomination Day itself, Mr Low was revealed to be the WP’s candidate for the newly formed SMC.

Both candidates were the subject of controversies during the campaigning period that followed.

On Sunday (27 April), Mr Tan Suee Chieh — former CEO of Income — penned a letter on LinkedIn, asking Mr Ng to address the collapsed deal between Income and Allianz.

In response, Mr Ng said the labour movement had thought that the acquisition was a “reasonable deal” and that NTUC “couldn’t have known” that the law would be changed later on.

A few days later, a series of screenshots started making the rounds on social media, allegedly showing profanity-filled Telegram messages by Mr Low.

Later that day, Mr Low apologised for the remarks, claiming that the messages were made during “a different stage of his (my) life”.

On the last day of the campaigning period, an alleged ex-MOE teacher took to Instagram, accusing Mr Ng of speaking in a condescending and aggressive tone.

Several Reddit users have since backed up the account.

