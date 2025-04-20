Ng Chee Meng suggests giant umbrellas to provide shade at Fernvale crossings, netizens divided on usefulness

Ng Chee Meng suggests installing umbrellas at crosswalks in Fernvale, asks for opinions

Former Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng is floating an idea to install giant parasols at pedestrian crossings in Fernvale, part of the newly formed Jalan Kayu SMC, where he’ll be contesting in the upcoming General Election (GE2025).

Mr Ng previously led the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Sengkang GRC in the 2020 election but lost to the Worker’s Party (WP).

In a Facebook post on 18 April, Mr Ng recounted a sweltering experience during a walkabout in Fernvale.

“I saw a young mother with her kids and some seniors under the blazing sun waiting for the green man to cross the road,” he wrote.

The current NTUC Secretary-General mentioned this at dinner, to which someone suggested crosswalk umbrellas.

According to a rough artist’s mockup, the umbrella would be attached to a pole next to the traffic light and cover a large chunk of the pedestrian waiting area.

Mr Ng said it could provide shade or even spray mist to keep pedestrians cool.

He found it a “creative and practical suggestion” that would enhance comfort and liveability in the estate.

In the post, he asked the residents of Fernvale for their opinions and whether to proceed with a pilot of the idea.

Some question effects of strong winds on umbrellas

Netizens proved divided on the suggestion. Some welcomed the idea, praising it as a simple and thoughtful improvement. Others weren’t so convinced.

One commenter criticised the idea for the problems the umbrellas would face such as mould, fabric deterioration over time, and collapse during strong winds.

They pointed to the covered linkways as a better solution already existing in Singapore.

Another user questioned if the parasols would block off views of the traffic light from certain angles.

However, some also defended the idea.

A Reddit netizen stated that South Korea had implemented the umbrellas successfully and said that it would be a good middle ground if a linkway wasn’t going to be constructed.

At the same time, they cautioned against politicians focusing too much on “tiny things” when Singaporeans are grappling with larger issues such as rising costs of living.

South Korea’s umbrellas sprouted up in Seoul’s Seocho District in 2015 and started spreading across the country by 2019.

