WP chief Pritam Singh’s appeal dismissed, High Court upholds conviction & S$14K fine

High Court upholds Pritam Singh’s conviction and S$14,000 fine, hearing concludes in under 10 minutes

Workers’ Party (WP) leader and Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, had his appeal rejected by the High Court, with his conviction on two charges of lying under oath upheld, along with a S$14,000 fine.

High Court delivers swift ruling, appeal dismissed

On Thursday (4 Dec), Justice Steven Chong delivered the decision in under 10 minutes, as reported by The Straits Times.

He confirmed that the trial judge’s findings were backed by evidence.

With the appeal dismissed, Singh’s original sentence, a total fine of S$14,000, comprising the maximum S$7,000 for each charge, remains unchanged.

Singh was first convicted on 17 Feb after a 13-day trial. The court found that he had knowingly given false testimony to the Committee of Privileges (COP) on 10 Dec and 15 Dec 2021.

This concerned his dealings with former WP MP Raeesah Khan after she admitted to lying in Parliament.

Singh’s conviction makes him the first sitting opposition MP in nearly 40 years to be convicted of a criminal offence.

Pritam Singh’s lawyers said key evidence was overlooked

During the appeal hearing, Singh’s lawyers argued that crucial pieces of evidence had been overlooked, and they contested the credibility of Ms Khan’s testimony.

They also disputed how Singh’s remarks in Aug and Oct 2021 had been interpreted by the court.

However, Justice Chong made it clear today that he found no reason to overturn the earlier ruling.

He thanked both sides for their submissions, noting the appeal was handled “very fairly” and in line with legal traditions.

Justice Chong also stated that Singh faced an uncomfortable truth and seemed to wish to avoid confronting it.

Pritam Singh pays fine immediately after appeal dismissal

After the appeal was dismissed, Singh was seen paying his fine at the payment station, where he appeared composed and calm.

When asked by reporters, he said, “Might as well get it done.”

He was accompanied by his lawyers Andre Jumabhoy and Aristotle Eng, as well as his father, Amarjit Singh.

Singh then waited for the court staff to hand him his receipt and appeared in good spirits while conversing with his lawyers.

At a media doorstop, Singh expressed his disappointment at the verdict but stated that he fully accepted it.