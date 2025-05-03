GE2025: PAP edges 4-way fight in Tampines GRC, PPP & NSP lose their deposits

PAP wins Tampines GRC with 52.02% of the vote in GE2025

Tampines GRC, the most-hotly contested constituency in the 2025 General Election (GE2025), has been taken by the People’s Action Party (PAP) after a battle for the ages against three opposition parties.

The winning PAP candidates are:

Masagos Zulkifl

David Neo

Charlene Chen

Koh Poh Koon

Baey Yam Keng

PAP faced strong challenge from WP

The PAP team faced a strong challenge from a Workers’ Party (WP) team led by former Aljunied MP Faisal Manap and election newbies Jimmy Tan, Ong Lue Ping, Michael Thng and Eileen Chong.

Mr Faisal, an MP for 14 years, crossed over to Tampines to fulfil a longstanding wish, according to WP chief Pritam Singh.

However, the PAP eventually prevailed with 52.02% of the vote — lower than the 66.41% they got in GE2020.

WP, on the other hand, put up a good fight, gaining 47.37%.

PPP & NSP also joined the fray

The People’s Power Party (PPP) also joined the Tampines fray, with PPP chief Goh Meng Seng leading newcomers Peter Soh, Vere Nathan, Arbaah Haroun and Derrick Sim.

Mr Goh staged a campaign based on an anti-Covid-19 vaccine and anti-LGBT platform, notably proclaiming more than once during a rally that he is straight.

Rounding off the contenders in Tampines was the National Solidarity Party (NSP), which had contested the GRC in the last three GEs.

Its slate for GE2025 was led by:

Reno Fong

Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad

Eugene Yeo

Zee Phay

Thamilselvan Karuppaya

PPP & NSP lose election deposits

Unfortunately for both PPP and NSP, they ended up losing their election deposits.

PPP got a tiny 0.43% with just 593 votes.

NSP received an even more minuscule 0.18%, translating to 249 votes.

Both parties performed well below the 12.5% required to get back their S$13,500 deposit each.

