Blackpink S’pore concert tickets go up to S$428, netizens question if they’re worth the price

Prices for Blackpink Singapore concert tickets revealed

K-pop supergroup Blackpink will once again be in Singapore’s area — the National Stadium, to be exact — with two concerts scheduled for 29 and 30 Nov as part of their much-anticipated ‘Deadline’ world tour.

Following the announcement, Live Nation Singapore released ticketing details on Friday (30 May), with prices ranging from S$168 to S$428, excluding booking fees.

While excitement was high, the premium pricing prompted mixed reactions from fans online, with some debating whether the experience justifies the cost.

Blackpink VIP tickets don’t include soundcheck or send-off

Adding to the discussion was the reveal that VIP ticket holders would not have access to a soundcheck or send-off — perks commonly associated with K-pop concerts.

In K-pop, a soundcheck gives select fans early access to watch the artistes rehearse, while a send-off offers a brief, up-close farewell as they leave the venue after the show.

Instead, VIP packages will only include a dedicated merchandise lane, commemorative laminate and lanyard, and limited-edition gifts.

The prices for tickets are:

VIP Blink Pit Package (Standing): S$398

VIP Blink Package (Seated): S$428

Cat 1: S$348

Cat 2: S$298

Cat 3: S$258

Cat 4: S$228

Cat 5: S$208

Cat 6: S$168

Cat 7 (Standing): S$168

Cat 8 (Restricted view): S$228

Cat 9 (Restricted view): S$208

Cat 10 (Restricted view): S$168

Ticket prices up from S$398 in 2023, netizens question value for money

Blackpink last performed in Singapore in 2023 as part of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, where the highest ticket tier was S$398 — already a jump from the S$268 price tag during their ‘In Your Area’ tour in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone is thrilled about the hike.

Many commenters expressed frustration over the rising ticket prices, especially given the lack of new music from the group as a full unit, with some even calling the tour a “cash grab”.

In a comment on CNA’s Facebook post announcing the prices, one netizen recalled feeling underwhelmed by the group’s previous Singapore concert, describing the performance as “very cold” and lacking genuine fan interaction.

A Redditor who attended the same show echoed the sentiment, calling the ‘Born Pink’ tour “very lacklustre” and adding: “I have zero motivation to even attend this one.”

Another claimed the group started their set 30 minutes late and performed for just an hour.

And finally, in true Singaporean fashion, one Facebook user joked: “Can use CDC voucher . . . or not?”

General sales for Blackpink’s ‘Deadline’ concert in Singapore will begin on 13 June at 11am, following several exclusive presales for fan club members, Visa cardholders, and Changi Rewards shoppers.

