Blackpink’s Lisa Spotted At Changi Beach Restaurant The Seagrill After Concert, Was There To Visit Uncle

Lisa From Blackpink Visits The Seagrill At Changi Beach

You would probably expect international artists and K-Pop stars to have their schedules filled back-to-back. Considering the long hours they put into their craft, it is unsurprising if they barely have time for anything else.

However, Lisa from Blackpink showed that even superstars need a break when she recently visited a restaurant in Changi Beach.

A video of Lisa visiting The Seagrill after Blackpink’s first show in Singapore surfaced on TikTok on Sunday (14 May).

The video surprised TikTok users, as they did not expect Lisa’s seemingly random dining choice.

Lisa from Blackpink dines with a group of people at The Seagrill

In the video, Lisa showed up with three others at The Seagrill, a bistro bar at Changi Beach. If we were to wager a guess, they were probably her managers and assistants.

The clip later showed the K-Pop star interacting with other people at the bistro.

Later, she could be seen having her meal with a larger group of people at the alfresco dining area of the restaurant.

Fans excited that the K-Pop star is out & about in Singapore

TikTok users who came across the video were surprised that Lisa would visit a place known mainly by locals.

One user commented, “Lisa in my area”, referencing Blackpink’s famous tagline and Lisa’s presence in a local establishment.

However, some users also expressed concern about a high-profile figure like Lisa visiting a public place. One wrote that while they understood that fans might be excited to see them in public, they hoped that they would respect Lisa’s personal time.

Another commenter said that Lisa might have visited the restaurant as her relative has ties to it.

The Seagrill confirms head chef is Lisa’s uncle

Responding to queries from MS News, The Seagrill said that Lisa visited the establishment after one of Blackpink’s concerts.

They also confirmed that the star was there to visit her uncle, the establishment’s head chef. However, The Seagrill did not disclose the exact identity of their head chef.

Surely, this is exciting news for Blinks in Singapore. However, we wish to remind everyone to be respectful if they see a public figure spending time with loved ones.

If you wish to go check out The Seagrill for yourself, here are the details:

The Seagrill

Address: 260 Nicoll Dr, Changi Beach Park, Singapore 498991

Opening Hours: 11 am – 10:30 pm daily

