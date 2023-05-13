S’pore National Stadium Jam-Packed As Blackpink Fans Queue For Merch Hours Before Concert

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Blackpink Fans Queue Early For Concert Merchandise

K-pop sensation Blackpink are in town for their concert today (13 May) and tomorrow (14 May) and their fans are understandably hyped.

Long queues were reportedly spotted at the Singapore National Stadium as early as 8am today.

As it turns out, these early birds were waiting to get their hands on some official Blackpink merch.

The fans who showed up early were hours ahead of the concert which starts at 7.30pm.

According to the Singapore Sports Hub website, the queueing zone for the standing area ticket holders only opened at 2.30pm.

Many show up for Blackpink concert merchandise

At 8am on Saturday (13 May), Twitter user @blackpinksgp spotted throngs of Blackpink fans outside Kallang Wave Mall.

In the attached clip, the queue seemingly stretched almost the entire length of the mall.

🇸🇬 Morning Person Admin is at Singapore National Stadium already, 12 hours before the concert, and the queue for the queue of merch is already long (the booth opens only at 9am, that’s why there’s a queue for the queue). pic.twitter.com/avrK7MQJri — BLACKPINK Singapore ✨ (@blackpinksgp) May 13, 2023

According to the account, the queue is for the merchandise booth which only opened at 9am.

As such, there was “a queue for the queue”.

About 15 minutes later, the crowd started streaming through the gates to get their hands on their merch of choice.

The crowd persisted over the next few hours leading up to the concert.

Blackpink performing in Singapore over the weekend

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Blackpink added a second show to their Singapore tour after selling out the first night in January.

Singapore Sports Hub warned fans of the massive turnout in advance.

Additionally, they advised concert-goers to take public transport as taxi stands and carparks will likely be full.

Fair enough, based on what’s on social media, the crowd has lived up to expectations.

Braving the heat and the tightly packed crowd, die-hard fans anxiously waited for their turn to be admitted into the concert venue.

While standing pen ticket holders could start queuing at 2.30pm, gates only open for seated ticket holders at 6pm.

Excited Blinks wake up bright & early for concert

Despite the crowd and the excitement, we hope that the fans remain courteous and civil to one another.

After all, they are there for one shared purpose — to support and see their idols in the flesh.

Hopefully, the two concerts will go by without a hitch and Blinks will walk away with memories to last a lifetime.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Twitter.