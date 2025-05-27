K-pop girl band Blackpink to perform 2 shows in S’pore in November, ticket presales to begin on 10 June

Blackpink to perform in Singapore in November, ticket presales out on 10 June

It’s official — Blackpink is coming to Singapore.

After months of waiting and speculation, it’s official: BLACKPINK will be performing two massive shows at Singapore’s National Stadium on 29 and 30 Nov as part of their highly anticipated ‘Deadline’ world tour.

When the global tour was first announced back in February, Singapore was noticeably missing from the list, leaving many Blinks in disappointment.

But the K-pop queens have just dropped the bombshell update: they’re heading to the Lion City after all.

The ‘Deadline’ tour will kick off with a two-night opener at Goyang Stadium in South Korea this July.

From there, BLACKPINK will light up Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York, before jetting off to Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London.

Their Asia leg includes stops in Bangkok, Jakarta, the Philippines, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and now, Singapore.

Where to book tickets in Singapore

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.sg, with various presales kicking off on 10 June, while the general sales start on Friday (13 June) at 11am, local time.

The Weverse presales will start on 10 June from 11 to 11.59am.

For the Visa Infinite presale, it will take place on 11 June, from 11am to 2pm.

The Visa presale will also be on 11 June, from 4pm to 11.59pm.

Lastly, Changi Rewards members can get presale tickets on 12 June, from 11 to 11.59m.

