PMD & PAB riders speed through heavy traffic in Ang Mo Kio, criticised for recklessness

Group of PMD riders caught on camera speeding through traffic in Ang Mo Kio, draws netizens’ ire

A group of personal mobility device (PMD) and power-assisted bicycle (PABs) riders, who appeared to be teenagers, has drawn widespread criticism online after being caught on camera weaving through live traffic in Ang Mo Kio.

The dashcam footage, which was uploaded to the @sgfollowsall Instagram page on 6 Feb, has garnered more than 100,000 views.

PMD & PAB riders seen weaving across multiple lanes

The video shows two riders on electric scooters alongside five others riding three electric bicycles travelling along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Upper Thomson Road.

Only one of the riders appeared to be wearing a helmet as the group rode across all three lanes of the road.

As they approached the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Upper Thomson Road, several riders were seen swerving between lanes, potentially endangering other road users.

The clip ends as they near the junction, and it is unclear whether they continued riding on the road thereafter.

The date and time of the incident were not stated.

Netizens criticise riders’ actions

Many netizens expressed outrage over the group’s actions, calling the behaviour irresponsible and dangerous.

One commenter described the riders as “brazen”, noting that they dared to act so recklessly despite the presence of cameras everywhere.

Another netizen remarked that motorists would likely be blamed if an accident were to occur, even if the riders were at fault.

Others reacted with sarcasm, with one netizen joking that the group was making the most of “breaking the law” before stricter regulations come into effect in June.

Regulations and tougher penalties from 1 June

Under current Land Transport Authority (LTA) regulations, PABs are permitted to travel on roads, but PMDs are not allowed to do so.

However, riders are required to keep as close to the far-left side of the road as possible and wear helmets, with those who fail to comply facing fines.

On 3 Feb, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng announced stricter measures for Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs).

From 1 June, PMAs will be capped at a maximum speed of 6km/h, reduced from 10km/h, and will only be allowed on public paths.

Users must also register their devices with the LTA and ensure compliance with existing regulations.

