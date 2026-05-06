Tourist couple in Thailand allegedly used fake payment slip to dine & dash

Tourist couple in Thailand dine and dash by using fake payment slip

Restaurant owners in Thailand are being warned about a foreign tourist couple who are avoiding paying for meals by presenting a fake payment slip.

According to the Phuket Times, the couple would then quickly leave the premises before the restaurant noticed.

Fake payment slip before giving restaurants the slip

The couple had allegedly been doing this in the Patong area.

Upon finishing their meal, they would inform the restaurant that payment would be made through a mobile transfer.

Proof of payment would come in the form of a fake slip of the transfer.

Before the staff could verify if the transfer had gone through, the couple would quickly rush out of the establishment.

It was not reported whether a police report had been filed on the incident.

Not the only dine and dash incident in Phuket

Unfortunately, this was not the only case of diners looking to snag a free meal in Phuket.

According to The Thaiger, there were at least two other cases in May alone.

On 2 May, a restaurant owner said a customer claimed to have found an insect in their food.

In response, the owner let the customer eat free of charge.

However, when checking security camera footage later, the owner alleges that the customer had placed the insect in the dish themselves.

She said that she had never seen anything like it in her 20 years of operation.

The restaurant owner added that if the customers mentioned they were struggling with money, the food would have been offered to them for free.

The other case involved another foreign couple who allegedly refused to pay for their meal at a streetside stall.

A clip shared by the Phuket Times on 4 May showed the man walking back to the stall and blowing his nose towards the stallholders.

As he retreated to his girlfriend, she could be seen flashing an obscene gesture towards the person recording the video.

Also read: Tourist refuses to pay for meal before eating at Chinatown Complex, says people pay afterwards in his hometown



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Featured image adapted from Thaiger.